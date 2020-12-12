Talking Horses: Fast run race can play to Song For Someone’s strengths

One of the defining images of Cheltenham 2020 was that of the freak final-hurdle incident that saw Goshen unseat jockey Jamie Moore with the Triumph Hurdle at his mercy.

Gary Moore’s charge was a good 10 lengths clear at the time and would have been the most impressive winner of the entire week had he not come to grief in such dramatic fashion.

Nine months on, Goshen returns to the place where he should have enjoyed his finest hour for today’s Unibet International Hurdle. It’s a huge day for Goshen, one where he has the opportunity to erase some of the pain of last March and put down a marker for the Champion Hurdle next March. Gary Moore has been notably bullish in the build-up to his stablestar’s return, his confidence no doubt enhanced by the fact the Triumph Hurdle has already had some notable form boosts already this season.

Runner-up Aspire Tower got the better of Abacadabras on his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal in October and the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle second has since struck at his highest level, winning the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last month.

And just last weekend, Triumph Hurdle third Allmankind landed a Grade One success over fences at Sandown.

In that context, odds of around 5-2 for today’s Grade Two could be viewed as generous.

However, it’s not as simple as that. To back Goshen today you have to ignore two deeply underwhelming efforts on the Flat. To be fair, finishing third of seven when sent off an even-money favourite at Goodwood in October was an improvement on finishing sixth of six when sent off a 2-5 favourite at Haydock a month previously but both efforts raise alarm bells.

The sight of hurdles could spark him back to his brilliant best and if they do he’ll be hard to beat. However, that’s a significant if.

For that reason, the progressive Song For Someone appeals more. Tom Symonds’ charge picked up where he left off last season when scoring at Grade Two level in stylish fashion three weeks ago. Admittedly, holes could be picked in that Ascot performance as favourite Laurina disappointed and was subsequently retired but Song For Someone still put a decent sort in Call Me Lord firmly in his place when making all to win by five lengths.

That was over just shy of two and a half miles so a fast run race over a trip just north of two miles should really suit. And with Goshen in opposition, there should be no shortage of pace.

The Caspian Caviar Gold Cup is the big handicap of the day and Windsor Avenue is narrowly preferred to Midnight Shadow.

An impressive winner on his first two starts last season, Windsor Avenue scoped dirty after being trashed by Sam Spinner on his third start before falling at Haydock on his final start of the campaign.

Brian Ellison’s charge returned to action at Carlisle last month where he wasn’t beaten far by Imperial Aura, a horse now at the head of the Ryanair Chase market after following up in an Ascot Grade Two so the form of that race looks strong.

How Windsor Avenue will cope in the hustle and bustle of a big-field handicap is an unknown but a mark of 148 looks a workable one.

The Dan Skelton team remains in cracking order and his Aggy With It can complete a hat-trick by winning the Close Brothers Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

In the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, Danny Kirwan steps up to three miles for the first time since his point-to-point success for Pat Doyle and he can land the spoils for Paul Nicholls.The Ditcheat handler can also bag a Grade Two success at Doncaster where Monmiral may have too much for Gordon Elliott-trained Glorious Zoff.

The form of the Colin Tizzard team has been erratic so far this season but Ofalltheginjoints should take care of business in the bet365 December Novices’ Chase, the other Grade Two on the Doncaster card.

The bet365 Handicap Chase looks a more competitive affair but Boldmere was a 10-length winner over course and distance last December and ought to go close for Caroline Bailey.

Selections

Cheltenham 1.50: Windsor Avenue

Doncaster 2.05: Ofalltheginjoints

Cheltenham 2.25: Danny Kirwan

Doncaster 2.40: Monmiral (nb)

Cheltenham 3.00: Song For Someone (nap)

Doncaster 3.15: Boldmere

Cheltenham 3.35: Aggy With It