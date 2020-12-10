Davy Russell in good heart as he continues recovery from back injury

Davy Russell hopes to have a clearer idea on a possible return date when he has further X-rays on his injuries next week.

The Youghal jockey has been on the sidelines since October when dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a first-fence fall in the Munster National at Limerick aboard Doctor Duffy.

The 41-year-old damaged his C6 and C7 vertebrae and dislocated his T1 in the incident but remains in good spirits despite still being in a neck brace.

“I’m getting on fine, I’m in very little pain, I’ve good movement, and I’m doing as much exercise as allowed,” Russell said on a Zoom call to launch the Leopardstown Christmas Festival yesterday.

“I’m heading back on December 17 to get more X-rays and to see how we’re going with the collar and what sort of dates we’re looking at to get it off.

“It’s all in the hands of the doctors. They’ll fill me in on how my progress is going, but it is all going according to plan, touch wood.”

While Russell has been recovering, Envoi Allen has made a seamless transition from hurdles to fences. Asked if having to watch on from afar has added to the pain, Russell disagreed emphatically.

“I didn’t feel a twinge of regret at not riding him, quite the opposite actually, he sent a shiver down my spine. I got goosebumps watching him. He’s something else to watch. I’m as much a racing fan as I am a jockey and I really enjoyed watching him. He really was breathtaking.

“I would have had a churning pain in my stomach if I had been suspended or something but unfortunately in our game injuries come. Fingers crossed I’ll be back on him before too long.”

Russell won’t be the only big name confined to barracks through injury this Christmas after Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to his father Willie, revealed Faugheen won’t be running over the festive period.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle hero defied his advancing years last season when enjoying Grade One success at Limerick and Leopardstown before finishing a gallant third in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

“He had a little setback at the end of October.” Mullins said. “We’ll just have to start again with him and if he’s in great form we’ll look for a race then, but he won’t be out at Christmas.”

Mullins steered Min to a record third victory in Sunday’s John Durkan Chase at Punchestown but joked he was “raging” that he couldn’t watch a replay of the spectacular leaps he claims the Ryanair Chase hero delivered as there was little visibility due to a thick fog.

While Mullins doesn’t anticipate Min running at Christmas, Chacun Pour Soi should make the journey to Leopardstown to contest the Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase, a race he was turned over by A Plus Tard in last season.

However, that was his first start last season and, having made a winning seasonal reappearance at Cork last weekend, Mullins expects Chacun Pour Soi to turn the tables this time.

“He went straight to Leopardstown last year and he got beaten by A Plus Tard, he just blew up. That’s why Willie was keen to give him a run this year prior to this race so I’d imagine this will be his aim.

“I’ll be disappointed if A Plus Tard beats Chacun this time. Having had the run in Cork, he’ll have no excuses this year. Notebook is one you’d be wary of, he’s a horse with an awful lot of talent, but we think the world of Chacun Pour Soi, we think that on his day very few horses will beat him.”

Chacun Pour Soi may be the most talented horse set to line-up over the four-day festive treat but there’s little doubt the Savills Chase is the highlight of the meeting. A potential line-up featuring Minella Indo, Champ, Delta Work, Presenting Percy, and Samcro adds up to a real Christmas cracker. Russell, for one, can’t wait.

“This is a hell of a race, people are going to be on the edge of their seats for this. If the majority turn up, it’ll be an unbelievable sight. You have the likes of Champ, Minella Indo, Samcro could step up to three miles while The Storyteller was good in Down Royal.”

And what of Presenting Percy, who Russell steered to a visually stunning victory in the 2018 RSA Novices’ Chase? Little has gone right for him since but he ended a six-race losing sequence when scoring at Thurles last time out, his second run for Gordon Elliott.

“Percy never got a real run at it the past two seasons,” Russell said. “He seems to be an awful better in himself now. His homework really is spectacular. Maybe in Down Royal (when fourth to the Storyteller on his first start for Elliott), his fall in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham was maybe still on his mind but Gordon put the sheepskin noseband back on him and a little thing like that would make a significant difference to him.

“He’s back into a position where he could challenge in this race but it’s a hell of a race.”

Willie Mullins has six horses entered in the Savills Chase but Patrick Mullins doesn’t seem overly keen on any of them. He feels Minella Indo and Champ are the contenders with a progressive profile and believes the lack of fences at the business end of proceedings will be a big help to the British raider.

“Minella Indo and Champ, they’re the two young horses. With Champ, there’s only two fences in the last half-mile in Leopardstown, that’ll probably suit him.”

An interesting take on a potentially unmissable race.