Punchestown: Cape Gentleman off the mark over hurdles in style at the first time of asking

On a thankfully clear day in Punchestown, the touch of class to the debut performance of Cape Gentleman in the Gift A Donation This Year Maiden Hurdle was plain for all to see.

Winner of the Irish Cesarewitch on his second start for Emmet Mullins, he was a solid favourite to make a winning bow over timber and did so in real style under in-form rider Brian Hayes.

Fair to say he was a touch keen but, barring taking a chance at one hurdle down the back, he was eye-catchingly efficient over the obstacles and utterly different class to point to point winner Petibonome and bumper winner Homme D’un Soir.

“It’s great for him to be able to produce a run like that on his first run over hurdles,” said Mullins. “He’s exciting going forward. We’ve been delighted with his schooling and bar one little blip today, he jumped well and seems to have taken to it very, very well.

“He’s had those few Flat runs under his belt and was able to take that mistake in his stride and come straight back onto the bridle.

“Brian comes in and rides out plenty for me, and is a big part of the team at home. He is very excited after that run. He was over the moon with the horse and looking forward to bigger and better days. He’s a two-mile Flat horse, so they’re usually three-mile hurdlers, in my book.”

Another classy performance came from Eklat De Rire, who accounted for some useful sorts when making a winning debut over fences in the Gift Punchestown Vouchers This Christmas Beginners’ Chase.

The lightly raced six-year-old raced a touch keenly but was very good over his fences and when School Boy Hours ranged upsides on the turn for home and jumped the second-last on terms, Eklat De Rire found plenty for pressure to win well.

A strong stayer, he has numerous options over the Christmas period but may wait a little longer, according to this trainer.

Said de Bromhead: “Rachael said he was a bit fresh early on and that he took a chance at one or two, but she said once he started to listen, he was brilliant. I thought he was really good at the last four, so I’m delighted with him, and hopefully he’ll improve plenty. I couldn’t have asked for a nicer start.

“Peter (Davies, owner) is obviously based in England, so there’s the three-mile at Kempton at Christmas, but it might just be coming too soon. There’s also the three-miler at Leopardstown, and I’m not sure when the Naas Grade 3 is in the new year, but we might look towards that. He has plenty of options, but he likes an ease in the ground.”

A significant gamble came up agonisingly short in the Shop Local Online Rated Novice Hurdle, which was won by Gabbys Cross, who proved to be the first leg of a double for Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead. After getting the better of the game Gevrey quite late on, he was all out to deny the flying finish of Debuchet, who was backed from 12-1 into 9-2f on his first start for Gavin Cromwell.

When Razzle Dazzle Love won a Galway bumper in September there was a sense that she stole the race from the front.

However, Tom Gibney’s mare showed it was no fluke when she added a maiden hurdle to her haul. Quite well backed beforehand, into 8-1, Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount was far too good for disappointing favourite Hamundarson and Pure Genius, beating the former by 23 lengths in a race in which there were no signs of imminent success from the vanquished, though fourth-placed Eye Van again suggested he may be up to picking up a small race during the season.

Unexpected Depth produced a sustained late effort to take the Buy Irish Love Green Handicap Hurdle for Oliver McKiernan and James Reilly. Winner of two of his three previous outings, but returning from a 431-day absence, the progressive six-year-old made light of the burden of top weight, aided by Reilly’s seven-pound claim.

The Brian McMahon-trained Hoke Colburn moved like the winner for virtually every yard of the Barry Geraghty Autobiography True Colours Handicap Chase and proved there to be substance to his style as he stayed on strongly under Phillip Enright to see off the well-backed Chief Of Police.

Willie Mullins took the bumper with Eurotiep, who benefited from a well-judged front-running ride by Aubrey McMahon.