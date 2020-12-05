Weekend tips: Kilcruit can land Navan finale

Ahead of a big Sunday for the Willie Mullins team, Kilcruit gets the nap to finish off today on a positive note for the yard by winning the Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser For Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin In Memory Of Pat Smullen Bumper.

Highly regarded prior to his debut in a Clonmel bumper when trained by Tony Mullins, he found one of his now stablemates, Captain Kangaroo, too good but still finished in front of Western Run, who is now rated 132 over hurdles, and Stand Off, who won a maiden hurdle earlier this week.

He looks a nice prospect and, having shunned an opportunity to run over hurdles earlier this week in favour of another tilt at a bumper, he can make the most of what looks a good opportunity.

The Grade 2 Kerry Group Hilly Way chase is the feature of tomorrow’s card in Cork and it is interesting that Paul Townend has chosen to forego some great rides in Punchestown to ride Chacun Pour Soi. While we have not seen much of this horse, what we have seen has, on occasion, been exceptional. This is a decent race, but he ought to be in a different league to his rivals.

Mullins and Townend can also take the Grade 3 Kerry Group Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase with Sapphire Lady. She overcame a long absence when winning her beginners’ chase at Thurles and looked good in doing so. This is a drop in trip and a step up in class, but she has been given plenty of time to overcome those exertions and will take beating.

The Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial at Punchestown is the feature of the weekend’s action in Ireland and it is a cracking race. Willie Mullins provides half of the eight-strong field and, while all have their claims, it is difficult to look beyond Min, who is bidding for a third consecutive win in the race.

Proven to be able to win when fresh, he has his ideal conditions in this race and his experience will count for plenty against stablemate Allaho, who looks just the type to develop into a challenger for the selection’s Ryanair Chase crown.

For today, at least, Min can have the upper hand, while Samcro and Melon, who fought out the finish of the Marsh Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, are also suited to conditions and thus respected. The drop in trip might not suit Chris’s Dream, while Le Richebourg is returning after a long absence and likely to need the run.

NAVAN (Saturday)

Selections

11:30 Manitopark AA

12:00 Minella Escape

12:33 Forged In Fire (NB)

1:08 De Name Escapes Me

1:43 The Big Getaway

2:18 Andy Dufresne

2:53 Treacysenniscorthy

3:28 Kilcruit (Nap)

Next best

11:30 Gloire D’athon

12:00 Kalkas

12:33 Lifetime Ambition

1:08 Lady Breffni

1:43 Conflated

2:18 Embittered

2:53 Massey’s Wood

3:28 Killer Mode

CORK (Sunday)

Selections

11:45 Curious Bride

12:20 Good Time Johnny

12:52 Direct Fire 1:25 Chacun Pour Soi

1:55 Sapphire Lady (NB)

2:30 Sayce Gold

3:00 Pike County

3:30 Satin Sun

Next best

11:45 Autumn Evening

12:20 Joseph Conrad

12:52 L’impertinent

1:25 Cash Back

1:55 Mount Ida

2:30 Darrens Hope

3:00 Sullane Hill

3:30 Zaccarela

PUNCHESTOWN (Sunday)

Selections

12:35 Sneaky Getaway

1:10 Finest Evermore (Nap)

1:40 Min

2:10 R’evelyn Pleasure

2:40 Captain Guinness

3:10 Arverne

3:40 Aslukwoodhavit

Next best

12:35 Crosshill

1:10 Carrigeen Lotus

1:40 Allaho

2:10 The Great White

2:40 Jungle Junction

3:10 Getaday

3:40 Champagne Sparkles