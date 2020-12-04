Dundalk tips: Queenship can build on debut promise

Queenship can give Joseph O’Brien another winner on the all-weather by taking the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden.

Drawn wide on her only start to date, she was very keen through the first half of the race and effectively gave herself little chance, but there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from the way she responded to late pressure to take third place behind the experienced Queens Carriage.

With that run under her belt and the benefit of a much more favourable draw, she will take plenty of beating.

Perhaps the most interesting of her rivals is newcomer Desert Lime. A beautifully bred filly owned by Khalid Abdullah and trained by Dermot Weld, she contested a barrier trial in Dundalk in July and was noted moving sweetly from start to finish.

She was never asked a question and it is impossible to accurately gauge what that might be worth, but there was the distinct impression that she had plenty of ability. It is interesting she is being brought out to make her debut this late in the season and on the all-weather. The draw has not been kind, which would make any positive market move all the more noteworthy.

Psyche is due a change of luck and can get it in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap. Last time out, his rider, Shane Foley, tried to steal if from the front and gave it a bold bid. He was caught late but it was a good effort, a step in the right direction for the horse and similar tactics can reap reward this time.

DUNDALK

Selections

4:00 Dandy Spirit

4:30 Queenship (Nap)

5:00 Petticoat Rule

5:30 Psyche

6:00 Dances With Stars

6:30 Kushkame

7:00 Blackpoint

7:30 Orchid Gardens (NB)

Next best

4:00 Bluepower

4:30 Desert Lime

5:00 Muraahin

5:30 Creationist

6:00 Zofar Zogood

6:30 Tower Of Pisa

7:00 Next In Line

7:30 Rebel Tale