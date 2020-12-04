Dundalk tips: Queenship can build on debut promise

Joseph O'Brien's filly was very keen through the first half of her debut, but responded to late pressure to finish third
Dundalk tips: Queenship can build on debut promise

Trainer Dermot Weld unveils an intriguing newcomer in Desert Lime at Dundalk this evening. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Queenship can give Joseph O’Brien another winner on the all-weather by taking the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden.

Drawn wide on her only start to date, she was very keen through the first half of the race and effectively gave herself little chance, but there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from the way she responded to late pressure to take third place behind the experienced Queens Carriage.

With that run under her belt and the benefit of a much more favourable draw, she will take plenty of beating.

Perhaps the most interesting of her rivals is newcomer Desert Lime. A beautifully bred filly owned by Khalid Abdullah and trained by Dermot Weld, she contested a barrier trial in Dundalk in July and was noted moving sweetly from start to finish.

She was never asked a question and it is impossible to accurately gauge what that might be worth, but there was the distinct impression that she had plenty of ability. It is interesting she is being brought out to make her debut this late in the season and on the all-weather. The draw has not been kind, which would make any positive market move all the more noteworthy.

Psyche is due a change of luck and can get it in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap. Last time out, his rider, Shane Foley, tried to steal if from the front and gave it a bold bid. He was caught late but it was a good effort, a step in the right direction for the horse and similar tactics can reap reward this time.

DUNDALK 

Selections

4:00 Dandy Spirit 

4:30 Queenship (Nap) 

5:00 Petticoat Rule 

5:30 Psyche 

6:00 Dances With Stars 

6:30 Kushkame 

7:00 Blackpoint 

7:30 Orchid Gardens (NB) 

Next best 

4:00 Bluepower 

4:30 Desert Lime 

5:00 Muraahin 

5:30 Creationist 

6:00 Zofar Zogood 

6:30 Tower Of Pisa 

7:00 Next In Line 

7:30 Rebel Tale

More in this section

Oisin Murphy File Photo Oisín Murphy vows to 'put things right'
Fergal O'Brien: 'Racing is part of the entertainment industry. We've got to make it fun' Fergal O'Brien: 'Racing is part of the entertainment industry. We've got to make it fun'
Waiting Patiently to return in King George Waiting Patiently to return in King George
Clonmel report: Mary Frances rises to the task

Clonmel report: Mary Frances rises to the task

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up