Dundalk tips: Hale Bopp can come up trumps for Ger Lyons

Back to Dundalk for six handicaps, a claimer and a median auction race.

The latter event is arguably the most interesting and Hale Bopp can land the spoils for Ger Lyons.

Well backed on debut in a Naas maiden, in June, he finished fourth of five behind Military Style, who went on to frank the form by winning a Group 3. Off from June until making his all-weather debut in early October, the selection found plenty for pressure to win a maiden from which runner-up Charmed, to whom he was conceding 7lbs, went on to win a maiden here by a wide margin.

Lyons does well at this venue and this race, for which one of the stipulations is that no runner has won more than one race, is likely to have been in his mind since that maiden success.

Hale Bopp is entitled to have improved for that run and, with Sam Ewing’s 7lb claim a huge help, the Belardo colt can follow up. Messidor ran out a comfortable winner of a maiden here a fortnight ago and looks an obvious danger.

Baltinglass Abbey ran well in defeat on her recent handicap debut and, with that experience under her belt, Michael Grassick’s filly can get off the mark in the punters.hollywoodbets.com Nursery.

From her wide draw last time, she travelled quite nicely behind the pace but was unable to pick up well enough to get to the well-backed winner Brokers Tip.

Nevertheless, it was a step in the right direction and, from the best draw this time, she should be able to lie up even closer to the pace. That being the case, she will be hard to beat. Collective Power has shown plenty of promise in his four outings to date and is worth considering.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Magic Charm

2:30 Bare With Me

3:05 Boitron

3:40 Hale Bopp (Nap)

4:15 Baltinglass Abbey (NB)

4:45 Pretty Smart

5:15 Bobby K

5:45 Angel Palanas

Next best

2:00 Ms Thompson

2:30 Royal Admiral

3:05 Royal Highness

3:40 Messidor

4:15 Collective Power

4:45 Sestriere

5:15 Imposing Supreme

5:45 Musalsal