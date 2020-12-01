Limerick report: Double delight for Brian Hayes

Jockey Brian Hayes has been enjoying a good spell and he brought his tally for the season to 16 with a double on today’s card in Limerick.

Just as he had done in the point-to-point fields, Carrolls Cottage made it second time lucky over hurdles when taking the LimerickRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle for Hayes and trainer Philip Fenton. He and Hardwired went clear from a long way out and when he saw off the challenge of that rival, he had to pick up again to deny the more patiently ridden Wasdale Park, which he did by seven lengths.

“When we saw that Willie’s horse (Rambranlt’jac) was a non-runner we fancied our chances and, thank God, he did it,” said Hayes. “The step up to two-mile-three was only going to be a help — all he seemed to do was stay. Hardwired was my main rival so I said I’d keep close tabs on him and once he cracked my horse got a bit lonely in front and Phillip Enright (on Wasdale Park) gave me a bit of a scare but my lad picked up again and stayed going.

“I think he’ll be a nice staying chaser. He jumps fences very well. I schooled him at home before his point-to-point and he was electric over them, and I think that’s where his future would lie.”

Hayes doubled up when guiding the Michael Bowe-trained Buck Rogers to a comfortable success in the LimerickRaces.ie Novice Hurdle. A winner at Wexford in October, he was well beaten over a shorter trip on his next start but appreciated the return to almost two and a half miles. Beating The Odds and Elusive Star held claims as the race unfolded but once Hayes asked his mount for extra pressure, the response was emphatic.

Crassus put his hurdling experience to best use in the LimerickRaces.ie 3YO Maiden Hurdle. Noel Meade’s horse was of a decent level on the Flat and made a promising start to his jumping career when runner-up to subsequent Grade Two winner Duffle Coat and was not a spent force when falling two out in a race won by Zanahiyr.

Third time up, he again found a Gordon Elliott runner too good, but there was no rival from Cullentra in this one and he made the most of the opportunity. His chief rival was jumping newcomer Palm Beach, coming here after a maiden win on the level at Listowel, but that one’s jumping let him down at a crucial stage and Crassus found plenty to give Denis O’Regan another winner for his former boss.

There was a dramatic finish to the Irish Racing Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin In Memory of Pat Smullen Handicap Hurdle. Allbarone, who did not quite make the grade in maidens but had finished runner-up to Buck Rogers in Wexford, appreciated every yard of the three-mile trip on his handicap debut. Under a customarily strong ride by Rachael Blackmore, Henry De Bromhead’s gelding picked up well from the back of the last to beat Young Dev by half a length.

Costalotmore, who won a Listowel bumper by half the track, made a successful hurdling debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. Richard O’Keeffe’s gelding took his customary position at the head of affairs and his rider, Mikey Fogarty, was able to dictate throughout. Favourite En Beton was his nearest pursuer most of the way but his jumping was indifferent, and the leader was able to coast home clear of the staying-on Mount Melleray.

“He gets into his own rhythm, he jumps very well, he has point-to-point experience, and he loves that ground and clearly has a bit of an engine,” said Fogarty. “I wasn’t sure (I had it won) until I got to the back of the last. I didn’t want to be looking around, I just wanted to get the job done. I do think he can get up to graded level.”

Ballyshannon Rose, a winner last week at Thurles, followed up in the John Thomas McNamara Series Handicap Hurdle. Trained by Paul Fahey and ridden by his son Aaron, for whom it was a first ride over hurdles, the mare went on with a circuit to go and found plenty to readily hold her rivals. Her trainer sees her as a chaser in the making but will resist the temptation to put her over fences until next season.

Patty D ran out a comfortable winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ (Lady Riders’) Bumper for Aine O’Connor and trainer Pádraig Roche. The market leader and Granny Lowrie both travelled strongly to the turn for home, but the favourite found most under pressure to win going away.