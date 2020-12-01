Limerick tips: Beating The Odds can live up to name

Beating The Odds can follow up his recent Fairyhouse success when he contests the LimerickRaces.ie Rated Novice Hurdle, the first third race on this afternoon’s card in Limerick.

Willie Austin’s gelding overcame a bad mistake at the final flight before winning on what was his seasonal debut and a five-pound higher mark does not look too harsh for the lightly raced seven-year-old.

He had some promising form in handicaps last season and so that Fairyhouse win was not much of a surprise, despite the fact he went off 16-1.

He has scope for improvement, will be suited by today’s conditions and can follow up under Trevor Ryan.

It will be interesting to see what the market makes of Palm Beach, who makes his hurdling debut in the Limerickraces.ie 3YO Maiden Hurdle.

After a promising Flat debut for Aidan O’Brien, he ran out a comfortable winner of a 12-furlong maiden on testing ground at Listowel.

He has since joined Joseph O’Brien and looks the type who could make the grade over obstacles.

Crassus has some decent form over hurdles, most notably when close when falling at the second-last in a Ballinrobe maiden won by subsequent Grade 3 winner Zanahiyr.

He sets the standard on that effort but was well beaten last time and Palm Beach will not need to be too much above average to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

Willie Mullins’ team is beginning to fire and, in the Limerickraces.ie Maiden Hurdle for four-year-olds, he has a likely type in the shape of Rambranlt’jac.

Once-raced on the level in his native France and also once-raced over hurdles, he is bred to be decent over obstacles and his trainer has found him a good opening opportunity.

Hardwired has decent form in bumpers and over hurdles but needs to find a little extra to get off the mark, while point to point winner Carrolls Cottage made a promising start over hurdles when runner-up to the potentially smart Thedevilscoachman and is likely to pose a greater threat to the selection.

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

12:40 Palm Beach

1:10 Rambranlt’jac (nb)

1:40 Beating The Odds (nap)

2:15 Granny Knot

2:45 En Beton

3:15 Shes Some Doll

3:45 Belle Lurette

Next best

12:40 Crassus

1:10 Carrolls Cottage

1:40 Buck Rogers

2:15 Allbarone

2:45 Costalotmore

3:15 Glenabo Bridge

3:45 Patty D