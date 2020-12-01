Limerick tips: Beating The Odds can live up to name

Hardwired has decent form in bumpers and over hurdles but needs to find a little extra to get off the mark, while point to point winner Carrolls Cottage made a promising start over hurdles when runner-up to the potentially smart Thedevilscoachman and is likely to pose a greater threat to the selection.
12:40 Palm Beach
1:10 Rambranlt’jac (nb)
1:40 Beating The Odds (nap)
2:15 Granny Knot
2:45 En Beton
3:15 Shes Some Doll
3:45 Belle Lurette
12:40 Crassus
1:10 Carrolls Cottage
1:40 Buck Rogers
2:15 Allbarone
2:45 Costalotmore
3:15 Glenabo Bridge
3:45 Patty D