Racing stars to raise funds for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen

Inspired by their visit to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin last Christmas, stars of Irish racing have decided to continue their fundraising efforts this year in memory of their weigh-room colleague Pat Smullen, who passed away earlier this year.

All funds raised will go to Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin to purchase a spinal cell saver auto transfusion device.

Over the next few weeks, jockeys and racing personalities will put the call out on social media, asking racing and sports fans for donations towards the essential blood transfusion equipment.

In addition, a host of Irish racecourses will name a race to promote the fundraising initiative.

Jockeys’ sports physiotherapist John Butler and racecourse announcer Paul Quish, who spearheaded the campaign in 2019, both agreed: “Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, everyone in racing is more determined than ever to continue the much-needed fundraising for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

“Our former colleague Pat Smullen was inspirational in his support for our project last year and we have dedicated this year’s effort to his memory. We are all focused on raising the much-needed funds to buy the spinal cell saver auto transfusion, an essential piece of equipment, CHI at Crumlin specifically identified to provide children all over Ireland with life-changing treatment. Any donations, big or small will be really appreciated.”

For more information contact: John Butler on 086 3015043 or Paul Quish on 086 8091691.