Dundalk tips: Russian River ready to flow

Joseph O’Brien has strong claims in both division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden
Russian River, left, was just touched off by Sister Rosetta last time out but can go one better at Dunadlk today. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Back to Dundalk again, where trainer Joseph O’Brien has strong claims in both division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, and his Russian River should have little trouble getting off the mark in the first division.

After a promising debut, the filly was beaten just a short head by the talented Sister Rosetta in a similar race over today’s course and distance. That level of form stands out in today’s company and it will be disappointing if she fails to make the mark.

Ferrybank has plenty of experience and can be expected to go well again, but the most interesting of the selection’s rivals is stablemate Grove Island, a well-bred colt worth noting in the market.

O’Brien also has two leading fancies in the second division, but Jo March showed more than enough in defeat on her sole start to date to suggest she would be hard to beat.

On that occasion, on heavy ground at Leopardstown, she was noted finishing quite well into fourth place behind Eylara, who holds Classic entries for next season.

The form also received a boost from third-placed French Fusion, who won a Galway maiden just two days later. With normal improvement, Jo March will be hard to beat.

Woodrow ran a fine race on his recent handicap debut and, with that experience under his belt, he ought to have a big say in the outcome of the opening race, the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Handicap.

On that most recent outing, he finished third to Pillar and Jered Maddox, both of which had a distinct advantage in terms of experience. The selection is two pounds lower today, has a decent draw, and can get of the mark this time.

DUNDALK 

Tommy Lyons 

4:00 Woodrow 

4:30 Stay With Me 

5:00 I Siyou Baby 

5:30 Mirage More 

6:00 Russian River (Nap) 

6:30 Jo March (NB) 

7:00 Tide Of Time 

7:30 Anyonecahhaveitall 

Next best 

4:00 Maggie Thunder 

4:30 Quiet Desire 

5:00 Split Passion 

5:30 Battle Angel 

6:00 Grove Island 

6:30 Hala Jaud 

7:00 Master Matt 

7:30 With A Start

