Dundalk tips: Mosala can gain overdue success

Back to Dundalk for the second of three visits this week, and Mosala can make his return from a four-month absence a winning one in the Test Your Tipping Talents at punters.hollywoodbets.com Every Dundalk Meeting Maiden.

Henry de Bromhead’s horse has run some good races in defeat this season, including when a close second behind Comfort Line in a Limerick maiden. He was out of his depth when a well-beaten fourth behind subsequent Doncaster St Leger winner Galileo Chrome on his most recent outing, in July, but has since been gelded and, back at this more realistic level, he can gain an overdue breakthrough success.

Orchid Gardens has become expensive to follow, though the applications of cheekpieces for the first time and booking of Sam Ewing to take off 7lbs makes him worthy of respect and he may just edge out Stately Home for second spot.

Prisoner’s Dilemma can make a winning all-weather debut in the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Handicap. After making the breakthrough in a Naas handicap on his seasonal debut, in June, he disappointed on heavy ground at Navan.

He was better on his return from a break and then showed signs of a return to top form when runner-up to Hightimeyouwon in late September. Johnny Levins’ horse has plenty of scope for further improvement and will likely leave a mark of 75 behind in time. This is a competitive race, but the selection is good enough to have a major say.

Facethepuckout is an interesting rival. He makes his debut for Leanne Breen, who has done well with her acquisition this season, and it will be interesting to see how this gelding, formerly with Joseph O’Brien, John Ryan, and Michael O’Callaghan, fares at his new address.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

2:05 Maysonlight

2:40 Narynkol

3:15 Mosala (Nap)

3:45 Jack Berry House

4:15 Characteristic

4:45 Lansing

5:15 Catherine Chroi

5:45 Prisoner’s Dilemma (NB)

Next best

2:05 Tonkinese

2:40 Hazran

3:15 Orchid Gardens

3:45 Koybig

4:15 Muraahin

4:45 Power Of Lazarus

5:15 Cooper’s Hawk

5:45 Facethepuckout