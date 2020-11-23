Dundalk Tips: Smile At Me can shed maiden tag

Dundalk has been great for Irish racing and continues to provide a necessary service, but three visits a week do little to maintain the appetite for racing, particularly with a card like today’s, which makes almost zero appeal.

If one has to take financial interest, Smile At Me looks the one to side with in the Test Your Tipping Talents At punters.hollywoodbets.com Every Dundalk Meeting Maiden.

In two runs to date, Joseph O’Brien’s filly has been beaten 13 and 12 lengths respectively, results which might not suggest she is a winner in waiting. However, she is a daughter of Galileo and would not have been suited to the heavy ground she contested on both outings.

Switched to this surface, with cheekpieces applied for the first time and found an ordinary maiden, she should be able to play a much more prominent role this time.

Swift Verdict is the next most interesting horse in this race. He was sent off favourite on his debut for Willie Mullins but posted a modest effort. The trainer reaches for the tongue-tie this time and, with a mark of 72, he won’t have to be capable of much better to play a leading role here.

Dundory can follow up his recent turf success when he makes his all-weather debut in the irishinjuredjockeys.com Apprentice Handicap. Tony Martin’s four-year-old ran well in two previous runs this season prior to his win at the Curragh and looks the type to continue to progress. He is 7lbs higher today but can defy that mark.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

1:45 Diderot

2:20 Brosna Empress

2:55 Raffaello

3:30 St George’s Head

4:00 Smile At Me (nap)

4:30 Dundory

5:00 Lady De Vesci

5:30 Ms Thomson

Next Best

1:45 Shackleton

2:20 Stop On Red

2:55 Kellmar

3:30 Fascinating Spirit

4:00 Swift Verdict6

4:30 Eloy D’amerval

5:00 Bare With Me

5:30 Jackmel