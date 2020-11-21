Bristol de Mai record famous hat-trick in Betfair Chase

Bristol de Mai record famous hat-trick in Betfair Chase
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 15:40
David Clough

Bristol De Mai lifted a third Betfair Chase with a gutsy performance in testing conditions at Haydock.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' popular grey thrives at the Merseyside circuit and had won this Grade One contest in 2017 and 2018, before seeing his hat-trick bid derailed by Lostinstranslation last year.

Bristol De Mai firmly had his revenge on that rival this time, however, as he produced an impressive round of jumping in the hands of Daryl Jacob.

Prominent throughout, Bristol De Mai was in control turning for home as both Clan Des Obeaux and 7-4 favourite Lostintranslation lined up to challenge.

The latter dropped away tamely, leaving Clan Des Obeaux to test Bristol De Mai - but the nine-year-old had plenty in reserve and after clearing the last, he galloped all the way to the line to score by two lengths

More in this section

Notebook puts down Champion Chase marker at Naas  Notebook puts down Champion Chase marker at Naas 
Weekend tips: Stattler can make winning debut over hurdles Weekend tips: Stattler can make winning debut over hurdles
Haydock and Ascot tips: Lostintranslation can put down early Gold Cup marker by retaining Betfair Chase Haydock and Ascot tips: Lostintranslation can put down early Gold Cup marker by retaining Betfair Chase
Horse Racing - Third Ascot Racecourse Beer Festival - Day Two - Ascot Racecourse

Magnificent Main Fact makes in nine in a row

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up