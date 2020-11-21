Weekend tips: Stattler can make winning debut over hurdles

Yesterday afternoon at Gowran Park, Willie Mullins’ team struck form with a vengeance and the weekend looks certain to provide plenty more success for the yard. The nap on today’s card in Naas goes to Stattler, who can make a winning debut over hurdles in the Irish Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Winner of a bumper at the first time of asking, he was beaten next time, and again on his third outing. However, the form of the second race looks strong and on his third outing he was trying to concede a stone to a smart sort in the shape of On Eagles Wings. In defeat, he looked in need of further than two miles and, getting that today, should have little trouble getting back to winning ways.

Captain Kangaroo looks well up to winning a maiden and could give Mullins the perfect start to the day, while it is a clear indication of the regard in which Gars En Noir is held that he is making his debut for the stable in the Grade 2 Fishery Lane Hurdle.

The latter was unlucky on his French debut but made amends second time up. Since purchased by Gold Cup winning owner Mrs Joe Donnelly, he is clearly a high-class prospect.

Tomorrow in Cork, it will be no surprise should Mullins win the first three races, all maiden hurdles. Appreciate It has been found a soft opportunity in the third and will be priced accordingly.

The nap comes on the Navan card, on which Farouk D’alene can prove too good for his six rivals in the Grade 3 BetVictor Casino Monksfield Novice Hurdle. On bumper form he has just a head to spare over jumping debutant Fire Attack, but he appeals as the one to make more progressive over obstacles.

His win at Down Royal is likely to have brought him forward plenty and he can account for some smarts sorts, including Fire Attack and Lieutenant Command.

Bar Shadow Rider is an extremely smart sort, Wide Receiver will get off the mark over timber in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle which opens the card.

The feature is the Grade 2 BetVictor Make Your Best Bet Chase and Minella Indo can prove a class apart from his rivals. He was impressive on his return to action, beating a race-fit rival, and this is quite a soft next step in the season for a horse which connections surely hope will develop into a genuine Gold Cup contender.

NAAS (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:00 Captain Kangaroo

12:30 Gars En Noir

1:02 Cash Back

1:37 Damalisque

2:12 Stattler (nap)

2:47 Paranoid (nb)

3:22 Janidil

Next Best

12:00 Good Time Jonny

12:30 Indiana Jones

1:02 Notebook

1:37 Barnaviddaun

2:12 Vanillier

2:47 Memory Tree

3:22 Cedarwood Road

CORK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

11:55 Ganapathi

12:25 Grand Bornard

12:55 Appreciate It

1:25 Karawann

2:00 Southerner

2:35 Yukon Lil

3:10 Capuccimix

3:45 Notice To Close

Next Best

11:55 Barney Stinson

12:25 Thedevilscoachman

12:55 Pepite De Belle

1:25 Arctic Light

2:00 Rebel Early

2:35 Scarlet And Dove

3:10 Arvico Bleu

3:45 Stormy Judge

NAVAN (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

11:40 Wide Receiver (nb)

12:10 Farouk D’alene (nap)

12:40 Courting Vickie

1:10 Elite Trooper Grey

1:45 Entoucas

2:20 Minella Indo

2:55 Walk Me Home

3:30 Party Central

Next Best

11:40 Shadow Rider

12:10 Lieutenant Command

12:40 Pino Boy

1:10 Big King

1:45 Blackbow

2:20 Ravenhill

2:55 Last Minute Man

3:30 Castra Vetera