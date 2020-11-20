Racing embarks on fundraiser for Crumlin

Irish racing stars are set to undertake a major fundraising drive in the coming weeks in memory of their legendary weigh-room colleague Pat Smullen who passed away earlier this year.

All funds raised will go to the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin to purchase a spinal cell saver auto transfusion device for the children’s hospital, CHI at Crumlin.

Over the next month, jockeys and racing personalities will put the call out on social media, asking fans for donations towards the essential blood transfusion equipment.

In addition, a host of Irish racecourses around the country will name a race to promote the fundraising initiative - 'Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen'.

Racecourses hosting 'Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen' races: Cork, Sunday November 22; Fairyhouse, Saturday November 28; Limerick, Tuesday December 1; Dundalk, Wednesday December 2; Clonmel, Thursday December 3; Dundalk, Friday December 4; Navan, Saturday December 5; Punchestown, Sunday December 6; Punchestown, Tuesday December 8; Fairyhouse, Saturday December 12.

Donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Irish-Racing-Industry-CMRF-fundraiser