Racing embarks on fundraiser for Crumlin

Racing embarks on fundraiser for Crumlin
Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 13:02
Colm O’Connor

Irish racing stars are set to undertake a major fundraising drive in the coming weeks in memory of their legendary weigh-room colleague Pat Smullen who passed away earlier this year. 

All funds raised will go to the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin to purchase a spinal cell saver auto transfusion device for the children’s hospital, CHI at Crumlin.

Over the next month, jockeys and racing personalities will put the call out on social media, asking fans for donations towards the essential blood transfusion equipment.

In addition, a host of Irish racecourses around the country will name a race to promote the fundraising initiative - 'Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen'.

Racecourses hosting 'Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen' races: Cork, Sunday November 22; Fairyhouse, Saturday November 28;  Limerick, Tuesday December 1;  Dundalk, Wednesday December 2;  Clonmel, Thursday December 3; Dundalk, Friday December 4;  Navan, Saturday December 5; Punchestown, Sunday December 6;  Punchestown, Tuesday December 8;  Fairyhouse, Saturday December 12.

Donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Irish-Racing-Industry-CMRF-fundraiser

More in this section

Thurles report: Presenting Percy back in business Thurles report: Presenting Percy back in business
Thurles tips: Kemboy can make winning start Thurles tips: Kemboy can make winning start
Dundalk report: Comin’ Through makes light of claiming company Dundalk report: Comin’ Through makes light of claiming company
Gowran and Dundalk tips: Bob Olinger can maintain unbeaten record

Gowran and Dundalk tips: Bob Olinger can maintain unbeaten record

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up