Thurles report: Presenting Percy back in business

Presenting Percy looked a picture in the preliminaries for the listed Boomerang.ie Chase and produced a performance in keeping when readily accounting for his three rivals in the Thurles feature.

The market neglected him somewhat as the support came for Kemboy, but through the race Jack Kennedy could be spotted confidently tracking the two leaders. Monalee set out to make all but the eventual winner moved upsides turning for home for the final time, with Kemboy trying to come between them.

Monalee was first to back out, and Kemboy’s challenge never really materialised, but nothing should be taken from Presenting Percy as he got back on track following his modest comeback effort in Down Royal. He had an advantage of race-fitness over his three rivals, but this was a significant step up on what was just his second run for Gordon Elliott, and first under Jack Kennedy.

“Sure, he did it fairly well,” said Kennedy. “He had race-fitness on his side, but he put in an exhibition of jumping and quickened up well at the back of the second-last, so I’m delighted. I had sat on him at home, but he’s very straight-forward, a dream to ride. He jumps and travels away – he’s brilliant.

“I was delighted with the way he travelled. I was nearly half taking him back going across the top I was going that easy. That win might do him the world of good, so hopefully he will keep going after that.”

Philip Reynolds’ horse was cut as short as 14-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, though six points more were also available. He was also shortened to as low as 12-1 for the Grand National, though whether his jumping would hold up under such scrutiny is another matter. Odds almost three times as big were also available post-race.

Of runner-up Kemboy, Townend said: “He made a mistake at the last fence up the back and that came at the wrong time for him. He had a good blow and I thought he ran okay.”

There was plenty of drama to the closing stages of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase, as the second favourite and favourite fell at the third-last and second-last fences respectively. Well-backed odds-on favourite Lord Royal was in front when departing two out and that left Eurobot in front.

The race certainly hadn’t yet been put to bed even if the leader was going best and, to Eurobot’s credit, he jumped well and ran strongly to the line.

Of the Noel Meade-trained winner, winning rider Sean Flanagan said: “The bottom line is: jumping is the name of the game. I got into a lovely rhythm and I was content enough that I was going okay, but obviously Paul (Townend, on Lord Royal) was going a bit better than me, but he tipped up.

“My horse stays really, really well and loved the ground. The slower the ground the better, and the further he goes the better he’ll be.”

Dungarvan-based trainer Alice Curran has just a couple of horses in training, but Jacksons Gold is a real credit to the handler. A 33-1 winner on debut in Roscommon and fourth behind Finest Evermore second time up, the gelding finished a close second to subsequent Cheltenham winner Streets Of Doyen last time out in Cork, and gained his own reward with a game win over favourite Frontal Assault in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Rated Novice Hurdle.

“Delighted. He had a good run in Cork and we just freshened him up since,” said Curran.

“He’s a nice horse to have. At a few horses he got hampered but it all worked out in the end. He’s tough, and he stayed on well.”

Trainer Mick Winters is caught in two minds about Sayce Gold’s future after she gave an exhibition of jumping and a performance of real quality in winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Seen as a chaser in the making, so impressive was she in conceding a bumper winners’ penalty to all her rivals on this occasion, Winters might be convinced to let her have a go in better company over hurdles before turning her attention to fences.

“Coming up to the race, we might have got a small bit of cold feet,” admitted Winters. “I rang Damien Murphy because he had the two mares (Sayce Gold and Sovereign Gold) and he just thought the eight pounds might make a difference.

“She’s so fast at jumping, we’d love to go chasing with her, but Brian said we’d nearly have to give her a shot (at a graded hurdle).” James Hannon, who recently rode his 100th winner in point to points, secured his first win over hurdles when giving Sullane Hill a fine front-running ride to take the ThurlesRaces.ie Handicap Hurdle for Pat O’Connor.

Capture The Action earned a second win in just over six weeks when taking the Holycross Handicap Hurdle under a well-judged ride by Sean O’Keeffe.

Winning trainer Jimmy Mangan said: “She usually doesn’t handle the ground, but Sean kept her good and wide early on and it paid dividends because, when he went for her, he had plenty in the tank. It was great for Sean, he gets on great with her. I thought when she went out of 0-95 that she would be labouring, so I’m very pleased with that.”

It took El Barra 914 days from his only point to point outing to make his bumper debut, but when it came it was pretty smart. Willie Mullins’ horse never came off the bridle, which winning rider Patrick Mullins admitted was the hopeful plan:

“It was a long way for Rich (Ricci, owner). He has been very fragile. When I was going out, I was at pains not to come off the bridle, which wasn’t very difficult as it turned out.

“We thought he was a very good horse pre-Christmas two years ago, but we haven’t been able to keep him right since. But we’ve got him here, and we did so by minding him at home, so I think there’s a lot more improvement in him if we can keep him in one piece.

"Whatever he did today, there was always going to be huge improvement in him.”