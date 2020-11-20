Gowran and Dundalk tips: Bob Olinger can maintain unbeaten record

The clash of Cheltenham Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow and exciting sort Bob Olinger in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle is a real treat on this afternoon’s card in Gowran Park, where the action gets underway at 11:45am.

The former is clearly exceptionally talented, but this is the type of race which might not be run to suit and he managed to get beaten in a couple of bumpers before the switch to hold-up tactics saw him in a different light.

For that reason, preference is for Bob Olinger. Winner of his only outing in a point to point, Henry De Bromhead’s runner was well touted prior to his track debut, and he duly obliged by beating Coqolino by ten lengths. He was in a different league to those rivals, should be even better with obstacles in front of him, and he can maintain his unbeaten record at the expense of Ferny Hollow.

While Energumene is a likely type for chasing he will have to be cherry ripe to account for the race-fit Coko Beach in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase.

The latter, trained by Gordon Elliott, made his chasing debut at Galway and, after a fine round of jumping, was bested only by stablemate Pencilfulloflead. The winner gave the form a nice boost when winning a Grade 2 on his next start, and this fellow can add further substance to it.

At Galway, the selection gave the impression he would improve for the run and, if given a positive ride once again, he should be forward enough to see off his rivals.

Antey has the ability to get involved but he fell on his last two outings over fences and has a little to prove. His stablemate, Energumene, is lightly raced but is bred to be a chaser so it is no surprise to see him waste little time over timber, for all that he was very impressive on his only start over the smaller obstacles.

Willie Mullins should start the day with a winner, as Youmdor looks a likely type in the Thanks To All Our Sponsors In 2020 3-Y-O Hurdle, and those with form do not set the highest of standards.

A third visit of the week to Dundalk is a test of resolve, but those who stick with it to the end can be rewarded by Bluepower in the finale. Fozzy Stack’s horse finished fourth in a maiden here two weeks ago and the form was given a boost by runner-up Ola Bonita, who won here on Wednesday night.

Bluepower had no problem with the surface, will appreciate returning to handicap company, and can send punters home on a high.

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons

11:45 Youmdor

12:15 Bob Olinger (nap)

12:47 Galopin Des Champs

1:22 Make Good

1:57 Annamix

2:32 Coko Beach

3:07 Exit To The West

3:40 Chalky White

Next Best

11:45 Bigz Belief

12:15 Ferny Hollow

12:47 Mighty Blue

1:22 Guiri

1:57 Spyglass Hill

2:32 Energumene

3:07 Midland Millie

3:40 Trumps Ace

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

3:55 Ratib

4:30 Feminism

5:00 Convara

5:30 Ediyva

6:00 Bringloid

6:30 Jered Maddox

7:00 Noirvento

7:30 Bluepower (nb)

Next Best

3:55 Benz

4:30 Tower Of Pisa

5:00 Happaugue

5:30 Leadership Race

6:00 Homecoming

6:30 Keepthebestsideout

7:00 Baby Power

7:30 That’s Mad Bob …