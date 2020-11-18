Dundalk report: Comin’ Through makes light of claiming company

Former Group 1 winner Comin’ Through, with career earnings of over £1 million sterling, made light work of his rivals in the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium claimer.

The top-level winner in Australia was ridden patiently by Donagh O’Connor, but when he asked Johnny Levins’ runner to go an win his race, the answer was emphatic. Boitron, who once finished fourth in a French Group 1, tried to weave his way through the field to mount a challenge but as he did so the winner flew down the outside and clear to the line for a seven-length success.

“To be fair, it was fairly straight-forward,” said O’Connor. “I just tracked a few of the fancied ones and they kind of fell in a hole even before we turned in. My lad just picked up the pieces and went about his business.

“He had some smart form earlier in his career and it was just about sweetening him up at home.

“Johnny picked him up for about 10,000 (guineas) to campaign him in these claimers. He’s seven going on eight, so it’s about sweetening these horses up and these are the best races to do it in.

“With his sort of a rating, he’s nearly able to boss them.”

Denis Hogan ended a quiet spell on the Flat by taking the first division of the Join Us On Instagram @dunalk_stadium Handicap with Donoch.

Having his fourth run for connections, Joe Doyle’s mount produced a sustained effort down the outside to snatch victory from Stay With Me in the final stride.

In the second division of the same handicap, Macaban City’s tendency to miss the break once again reared its head but was not enough to stop him winning.

The step up to a mile and half suited Gerard Hussey’s charge and, under a fine ride by Mark Gallagher, he came with a late run to land the spoils with a little to spare.

There were upsets in both division of the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Apprentice Handicap, the first of which went 28-1 chance Miss Sassyboots, ridden by Shane Crosse.

Having her first run since June, Shane Nolan’s filly made most of the running and stuck to her task gamely to hold off Gormanstown.

There was an even bigger upset in the second division, which went to 40-1 chance Duquesa Beach, trained by Lee Smyth and ridden by Alan Persse.

Never far off the pace, the mare challenged from early in the straight and found enough close home to prevail by a neck from Just Brilliant. Favourite Kinch held every chance but could not quicken late on.

Messidor probably got bogged down on the testing ground when beaten at odds-on at Down Royal on her second start, but she appreciated the switch to this surface for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. Joseph O’Brien’s Vadamos filly was second most of the way and picked up well enough to see off market rival Golden Lyric.

Trainer Darren Bunyan, touched off with Stay With Me earlier on the card, gained compensation when Brokers Tip justified strong late support in the punters.hollywoodbets Nursery. Placed on both previous outings on this surface, he stayed on well under Chris Hayes to win a shade cosily.