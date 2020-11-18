Dundalk tips: Irish Poseidon looks the business in opener

Teenage sensation Sam Ewing, successful on Saltonstall on Monday, might be among the winners again in Dundalk, where he partners top-weight Irish Poseidon in the opener, the first division of the Join On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Handicap.

This German import has started favourite on both starts since joining in-form Matt Smith and finished a close third to Romann on his Irish debut here just two weeks ago.

Raised 1lb., Irish Poseidon reappeared last Wednesday and, sent off 11/10 favourite, duly obliged.

Ridden prominently by today’s rider, the four-year-old gelding found plenty in the straight and held the challenge of Laura Bullion by a half-length.

Irish Poseidon is up 3lb. today but the addition of cheekpieces is expected to help his cause and he’s expected to follow-up, at the expense of recent Curragh winner Stellify and Gordon Elliott’s The Abbey, busy over fences in recent weeks.

Joseph O’Brien struck, on the double, with two-year-olds on Monday and might saddle another juvenile winner in Messidor, in the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

This daughter of Vadamos ran a cracker on her debut at Leopardstown in mid-August, going down by a half-length to Fly Girl.

On that evidence, she was sent off 8/11 favourite for a Down Royal maiden three weeks later but, having made the running, she faded to finish sixth behind A Case Of You, who went onto land the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh for John McConnell.

Back after a break, Messidor gets the vote over Jessica Harrington’s runner Golden Lyric, a filly with a similar profile, having finished third to Loch Lein on debut in Cork before disappointing in the Naas maiden won by Elizabethan.

Third in a couple of nurseries in recent weeks, Brokers Tip has obvious claims for Darren Bunyan (also runs Dream Delivered) in the Test Your Tipping HOLLYWOODBETS Nursery.

Third behind Amazing Emma and subsequent maiden winner Anjalawi on his penultimate start, he was beaten less than three lengths when filling the same position behind Ablah over course and distance last time.

Brokers Tip will be ridden by Chris Hayes, who also has prospects on Fozzy Stack’s Stalingrad, runner-up to Shawaf last time and wearing a first-time tongue-tie, in the concluding six-furlong maiden.

Selections

John Ryan

1.50 Irish Poseidon (Nap)

2.25 Sweet Affection

3.00 Boitron

3.35 Irish Ambassdor

4.10 Kinch

4.40 Messidor

5.10 Brokers Tip

5.40 Stalingrad

Next Best

1.50 The Abbey

2.25 Royal Red Persian

3.00 Angel Palanas

3.35 Kudbegood

4.10 Adapt To Dan

4.40 Golden Lyric

5.10 Drewams Delivered

5.40 Ola Bonita