Weekend tips: Darver Star should have race run to suit at Punchestown

Last month Darver Star made a wining start to his chasing career and Gavin Cromwell’s horse can follow up over course and distance in the Grade 2 Mongey Communications Novice Chase at Punchestown.

He took a little while to warm to his task on that occasion and showed an early tendency to jump out to his left, but he was much the best in the finish. It was a good start for the Champion Hurdle third and today’s race is likely to be run to suit.

Should market rival Felix Desjy set out to make all, it will give the selection something to aim at and, should that rival be held on to early, it will play into the hands of the selection, who was superior over hurdles.

This is a decent next step in the chasing career of Darver Star and he can take it in his stride.

There is a particularly interesting Beginners’ Chase to get the day’s action underway and Asterion Forlonge, whose only defeat to date came when jumping significantly out to his right at Cheltenham, can make a winning debut over fences.

He is an exciting prospect, and his class should be too much for School Boy Hours, who ran a superb race in defeat last time, behind Latest Exhibition.

Asterion Forlonge’s trainer, Willie Mullins, saddles seven of the 18 runners in the valuable Alanna Homes Handicap Chase and can take it with Tornado Flyer, who wasn’t the most consistent in his debut season over fences but ran some fine races in Grade 1 company at the end of last term and looks more than capable of winning off his mark of 150.

The bumper is a cracking race, with three last-time-out winners in the field, but Letsbeclearaboutit made a real impression when winning at Tipperary and is likely to be considerably better for the experience. Out of an unraced dam who was closely related to West Coast Time, Meticulous and Risk Factor, he is bred to be very smart in this sphere and can prove so by accounting for Dark Spark and Il Courra.

There is a terrific card tomorrow in Punchestown and the Champion Hurdle credentials of Saint Roi and Abacadabras are on the line in the Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle. Saint Roi has a little to prove at this level but has looked like a top-grade horse in the making and can prove it today.

Abacadabras was touched off in last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, suggesting he could be a Champion Hurdle horse this season, but he was put in his place by Aspire Tower on his return and that leaves him with a little to prove. The benefit of that run should not be lost on him, but Saint Roi sets a stiffer test.

Latest Exhibition can follow up his debut success over fences by taking the Grade 2 Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase. Paul Nolan’s horse benefited from a fine ride by Bryan Cooper when winning over this course and distance just 18 days ago, and he should be markedly more forward this time.

Pencilfulloflead and Run Wild Fred can be competitive, but neither was in the selection’s league over hurdles and he can put them in their place.