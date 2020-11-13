Fairyhouse report: Sneaky Getaway turns in classy effort from the front

In front from the outset, he jumped well and never had to do too much to fend off his rivals
Fairyhouse report: Sneaky Getaway turns in classy effort from the front

Sneaky Getaway and Brian Hayes jump the last to win The INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 18:07
Tommy Lyons

In the absence of Farouk D’alene, the Emmet Mullins-trained Sneaky Getaway had just three rivals in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse today, but he produced a classy performance in the hands of Brian Hayes.

In front from the outset, he jumped well and never had to do too much to fend off his rivals, the best of which was Farceur Du Large, who is crying out for a stiffer test.

Said Hayes: “He jumped very well today compared to at Roscommon when he won his maiden, so we were delighted with that. I thought he was always doing a bit too much in front, but his class told in the end.”

Peter Fahey has a nice sort on his hands in the shape of Royal Kahala, who took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. A bumper winner just 10 days previously, she travelled sweetly this time and, despite making a mistake at the second-last, was able to stride clear late to win as she pleased.

Fahey and winning jockey Kevin Sexton later completed a double when Sadies Trix secured back-to-back wins following her success at Clonmel.

Assemble, who was runner-up to Asterion Forlonge on his only outing in a point to point, made a nice debut over fences, winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase for Joseph O’Brien and Rachael Blackmore.

He promises to be much better over fences than he was over hurdles.

Farmix also made a fine start to his chasing career by taking the McGann Energy Consultants Rated Novice Chase. Donagh Meyler rode a positive race aboard Liz Doyle’s horse and, though having his first start for seven months, he picked up strongly under pressure to deny Dis Donc by a length.

More in this section

Cheltenham Gallops Fairyhouse & Dundalk tips: Farouk D’alene can maintain unbeaten record
Leading owner JP McManus buys Douvan’s full-brother for £570k Leading owner JP McManus buys Douvan’s full-brother for £570k
Clonmel tips: Cilaos Emery has the class to deliver for Willie Mullins Clonmel tips: Cilaos Emery has the class to deliver for Willie Mullins
Horse Racing from Clonmel

Clonmel report: Bachasson continues Willie Mullins' domination

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up