Fairyhouse report: Sneaky Getaway turns in classy effort from the front

In the absence of Farouk D’alene, the Emmet Mullins-trained Sneaky Getaway had just three rivals in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse today, but he produced a classy performance in the hands of Brian Hayes.

In front from the outset, he jumped well and never had to do too much to fend off his rivals, the best of which was Farceur Du Large, who is crying out for a stiffer test.

Said Hayes: “He jumped very well today compared to at Roscommon when he won his maiden, so we were delighted with that. I thought he was always doing a bit too much in front, but his class told in the end.”

Peter Fahey has a nice sort on his hands in the shape of Royal Kahala, who took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. A bumper winner just 10 days previously, she travelled sweetly this time and, despite making a mistake at the second-last, was able to stride clear late to win as she pleased.

Fahey and winning jockey Kevin Sexton later completed a double when Sadies Trix secured back-to-back wins following her success at Clonmel.

Assemble, who was runner-up to Asterion Forlonge on his only outing in a point to point, made a nice debut over fences, winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase for Joseph O’Brien and Rachael Blackmore.

He promises to be much better over fences than he was over hurdles.

Farmix also made a fine start to his chasing career by taking the McGann Energy Consultants Rated Novice Chase. Donagh Meyler rode a positive race aboard Liz Doyle’s horse and, though having his first start for seven months, he picked up strongly under pressure to deny Dis Donc by a length.