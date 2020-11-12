Clonmel report: Bachasson continues Willie Mullins' domination

As per market expectation, Willie Mullins’ runners dominated the finish to the Clonmel Oil Chase, but it was the outsider of the pair, Bachasson, who came out on top to give his trainer a sixth win in the last eight runnings of the race.

David Mullins, aboard the nine-year-old grey owned by the O’Connell family, Glanmire, set out to make all the running. There were a couple of jumping errors along the way but, in the main, he was perfectly good, and his rider only had to keep him up to his work to see off his better-fancied stablemate, Cilaos Emery.

“David had lots of confidence in him to send him on so far out,” said the winning trainer. “I thought he had gone on too far out. Paul thought the other fella needed the race, but I was happy with both horses.

“After Bachasson got the fall in Cheltenham, I wasn’t keen to go back over fences with him but, around these country tracks, he’s fine and he seems to enjoy himself doing that. I didn’t really think beyond today. We came down here today to see where we were with them, but I think the other fella (Cilaos Emery) will improve hugely for that.

“The Hilly Way is a good possibility (for Cilaos Emery). I was thinking of staying over fences with him unless we had to go to Plan B for some reason. But we will mix it over hurdles and fences with Bachasson.” That proved to be the middle leg of a treble for Mullins, the first leg of which came in the second division of the maiden hurdle. Power Of Pause, who had failed to hit the mark in three runs in bumpers, made no mistake on his hurdling debut.

The Priests Leap set the pace and held it until Paul Townend’s mount ranged upsides going to the second-last. The new leader landed a little awkwardly at the last but by that stage he had matters in hand.

Mullins completed his three-timer when six-year-old newcomer Jungle Boogie, owned by Malcolm Denmark and ridden by Patrick Mullins, justified market expectation with a smooth success in the bumper.

Shattered Love, a wide-margin winner of the T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares’ Chase in 2019, repeated the dose with an equally impressive success. After a satisfactory return to action in Down Royal, Gordon Elliott’s mare appreciated the drop back in trip and the return to taking on her own sex.

Mark Walsh was able to sit on tail of leader and market rival Cabaret Queen most of the way, before letting his mount stride on in the straight to win readily.

“That’s her third win from her third run here,” said Walsh. “She seems to be a lot better in her own grade against the mares. She has won two Grade 1s as a novice, but she just finds it easier against her own. She jumped brilliant bar the last, where it was just a little bit of a mix-up, but she was good today.” That was the second leg of a double for Elliott, the first of which came from Sassy Yet Classy. At the end of three miles there was very little to separate the first three home in the Clonmel Oil Service Station Handicap Hurdle but Denis O’Regan gave Elliott’s mare a perfectly timed ride to snatch victory from the strong-travelling Mon Lino and the ever-game Westerner Point.

“If you look through her form, she didn’t seem to stay three miles in the past but, with 10-7 today and the ground the way it was, we went very slow early on,” said O’Regan. “Gordon said to ‘ride her whatever way you want,’ so I went forward after halfway and she got outpaced down the hill but then got going. She’s very tough, very gritty, and it was a great training performance.” Cloyne trainer James Motherway has one to look forward to in Conquredalofeurope, winner of the first division of the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden. Ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe and wearing the familiar colours of Robcour, the track debutant overcame late trouble in running to catch favourite Ennemi Public in the final yards.

Said Motherway: “He was really backward last year, and I just told Darragh today to just sit in behind the leaders and just keep filling him. I fitted him with cheekpieces today because he can be lazy at home. I thought fitness might catch us out today. He’s a great jumper, a fine big horse, and chasing will be his game.” Tom and David Mullins combined to take the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle with It Could Be You. Outpaced down the back, he came back on the bridle turning for home and when marginal leader Feelgood Island departed at the second-last hurdle, he was left in front and duly made the most of the opportunity.

Spancil Hill, trained by Michael McDonogh and ridden by Barry Browne, earned a long overdue return to the winner’s enclosure when leading from the second-last in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase.