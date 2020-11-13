Fairyhouse & Dundalk tips: Farouk D’alene can maintain unbeaten record

There is a cracking card this afternoon at Fairyhouse and Farouk D’alene can maintain his unbeaten record by seeing off four talented rivals in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s horse, a winner of a point to point and two bumpers, made his hurdling debut in Down Royal and, for all that he looked workmanlike in the finish, he was far and away the best horse in the race and also left the impression he would be much better for the experience.

The drop back from two miles six to two and a half miles suggests he will be sent forward from the outset and his class can ensure he staves off all challengers. Farceur Du Large was unsuited by the drop back to 17 furlongs when beaten at Sligo on his latest start and he is almost certainly much better than his current mark of 121. This longer trip should help prove that, but this is a hot race and one he should have to settle for a minor role in.

Sneaky Getaway is a classy sort on the level and must be respected but his jumping was not as fluent as one would like when he won on his hurdling debut at Roscommon. He got the job done in the end, but this is a much stiffer test, and he will have to be much quicker at the obstacles.

Diol Ker fell on his chase debut but can make amends in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. Noel Meade’s six-year-old won a point to point and his only hurdles win came at the expense of subsequent Albert Bartlett winner Monkfish.

He didn’t waste much time in that sphere and, while a fall first time out is far from ideal, he had been jumping quite well up to the point of his departure, which was caused by standing too far off the fence. He remains an exciting sort and can get back on track this afternoon.

It is a good race, with the likes of Opposites Attract, Front View, Assemble and Floueur in the fold. Opposites Attract made a most promising start to his chasing career, finishing third to Latest Exhibition and School Boy Hours at Punchestown, and will set a good test for his rivals.

In Dundalk, Macocha can take the BetVictor Gamble Responsibly Apprentice Handicap for Eddie Harty and jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle. Well beaten on her handicap debut early last month, she caught the eye finishing third to Scherzando on her most recent start.

There were still signs of greenness but there is an argument to be made that she was a touch unlucky. Nevertheless, it was a fine effort for one so inexperienced and she looks just the type to improve significantly with experience.

She tries one mile for the first time but should have no trouble staying and can use this opportunity to get off the mark.

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

11:55 Diol Ker

12:25 Cavalry Master

12:55 Clonguile Way

1:30 Farouk D’alene (nap)

2:05 Darling Daughter

2:40 All Those Years

3:15 Run For Oscar

3:45 Dessie’s Diamond

Next Best

11:55 Opposites Attract

12:25 Farmix

12:55 Fox Le Bel

1:30 Farceur Du Large

2:05 The Getaway Star

2:40 Fiston Des Issards

3:15 Make Good

3:45 Global Fert

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:00 Hala Joud

4:30 Floral Purl

5:00 Macocha (nb)

5:30 Pearls Galore

6:00 Blue Shadow

6:30 Royal Admiral

7:00 Happaugue

7:30 Blackstone Cliff

Next Best

4:00 Lay It Out

4:30 King Wasp

5:00 Silver St Cloud

5:30 Surrounding

6:00 Construct

6:30 Miss Dancealot

7:00 Airlift

7:30 Han Solo