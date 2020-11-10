Stand Up And Fight gets the best of hunters’ battle at Fairyhouse

Stand Up And Fight, trained for J P McManus by Enda Bolger and confidently ridden by Aine O’Connor, landed a dramatic Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Celebrating 150 Years Hunters Chase on ‘Point-to-Point’ day in Fairyhouse.

The 16/1 shot, blinkered for the first time, jumped well and cruised into the lead turning for home.

But he was strongly pressed by Foxhunters runner-up Billaway when the challenger blundered badly, almost unseating Patrick Mullins at the finale fence.

The champion amateur rallied his mount on the run-in and closed. But Stand Up And Fight pulled out a bit more close home to triumph by a length and a half, with Mighty Stowaway ten lengths away third and Foxhunters victor It Came To Pass (trainer Eugene O’Sullivan expressed himself “delighted” with the run, explaining, “he badly needed the run”) a similar distance back fourth.

Mick Winters and Chris O’Donovan completed a fine double with Rose Milan in the Berkshire @ Kedrah House Stud Mares Maiden Hunters Chase and Sayce Gold in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Point-to-Point Flat Race.

Rose Milan was described as “super fit, honest and tough” by her trainer following her 16 lengths victory over Sliabh Mhuire Lass.

And, after Sayce Gold in the famous colours of Trevor Hemmings, made all for an emphatic, five lengths win over favourite The Mean Queen, Winters said, “She has a bit of class and got a canny ride.

“Chris said she went down a bit free, so he decided to make the running. I’m not sure where she’ll go now – it’s just great to have her, because she could have gone to England.”

Terence O’Brien was another County Cork handler to hit the target as Anglers Crag, winner of his point in Ballindenisk and sent off 6/4 favourite, ran out a convincing winner of the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Point-to-Point Flat Race.