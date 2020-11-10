Honeysuckle on course to defend Hatton's crown, says Henry De Bromhead

The unbeaten Honeysuckle is on course to defend her Baroneracing.com Hatton’s Grace Hurdle crown, so said trainer Henry De Bromhead, as the Fairyhouse winter festival, November 28 and 29, was launched in Covid-compliant style, through a Zoom call.

The first of her three Grade 1 successes of last season came in this race, in which she raced home a long way clear of Bacardys and former three-time winner of the race Apple’s Jade. She went on from there to win the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, and De Bromhead is hopeful she will return in similar form.

“She’s brilliant, and we’re very lucky to have her,” said the Knockeen trainer. “It was a great performance in the Hatton’s Grace last year and she seems in good form so hopefully she will have another good go at it this year.

“We liked her performance in her point to point, and that’s why we bought her. The first day, when she won her maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse, she was really impressive - she just won in a canter, and she has just grown and progressed and progressed.

“She’s not a mare that would take a huge amount of work so you wouldn’t be working her a lot at home. If she is in the same form as last year, we will start in the Hatton’s Grace and then probably go to the Irish Champion Hurdle and reassess everything after that. If things have gone well, she’ll get an entry for the Mares’ Hurdle and Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.” Last season’s form saw her rating rise to 158 and, in another season over hurdles, she could yet go higher, which she will need to if she is to compete in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. But De Bromhead, who is better known for his chasers than hurdlers, hasn’t ruled out sending his leading lady over fences at some stage.

“She has achieved so much over hurdles but, in fairness to her, most Sundays she loose schools over a fence so she’s keeping her eye in with it and, touch wood, she seems very good. We’ll see, but that could happen.” Of the tendency for his horses to jump particularly well over fences, he explained: “We do a lot of loose schooling and getting them to think for themselves is the plan, and to give them confidence. They know where to put their feet and correct themselves going into a fence.

“I was lucky enough to see it in Tom Costelloe’s years ago. He sold seven Gold Cup winners and his horses were renowned to jump, and I just copied him, to be honest. It has worked for us. There are plenty of other things we do as well to help towards it, and having a brilliant jockey would be another part.” The Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle is also a feature of the weekend and De Bromhead has two entries.

“Annexation ran really well at Navan on Sunday. He’s not big but I love him. He wears his heart on his sleeve and was probably a bit keen on Sunday. They didn’t go much of a gallop and Rachael thought he was struggling a bit and then might have got there a bit too soon.

“But he’s got loads of class: he’s won on good ground, soft ground; he jumps well; he’s won over a mile on the Flat. He’s just a lovely horse to have.

“Irascible won his maiden hurdle first time out for us and is also a lovely horse. They’re both entered, and we’ll see nearer the time.” Minella Melody, who won three times last season but found Beacon Edge too good on her recent return, is set for the Grade 2 Mares’ Hurdle.

“She had a good year last year but was a bit disappointing at Cheltenham,” he added. “She’s quite a stuffy mare, so we said we’d give her a run at Galway the other day and hopefully that will have her spot-on for the race.” Minella Indo, one of last year’s leading novices, won’t be in Fairyhouse but is ready to take the next step on a journey De Bromhead hopes will end up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“He’s a really good horse, obviously, and was very good the other day in Wexford. I was surprised how sharp he was as he usually takes a while to warm up. He’ll go to Navan next week and maybe on to Leopardstown at Christmas.

“He’s won over three miles over hurdles and was just chinned in the RSA Chase, so I think he’s got as good a profile as any for the Gold Cup.” Monalee, who runs in the same colours, ran well in last season’s Gold Cup and he is on the verge of his seasonal debut. “He’s great. He’ll go the listed chase next week at Thurles, and we were thinking we might go to the King George and see how he’d get on there, and then aim him towards the Gold Cup.” Revealing plans for other leading lights from the stable, De Bromhead added: “I was a little bit disappointed with A Plus Tard on Sunday, but he just seems to get caught out.

“It was a nice start, but your hands are tied as he is so much better going left-handed. There aren’t many two-and-a-half-mile races at left-handed tracks until the spring, but it was good to get him out and we’ll enter him for the Savills Chase and at the 2m1f race he won last year at Leopardstown. This morning I’d be leaning towards trying him at the three miles.” Of Arkle winner Putthekettleon, he said: “She is in great form. She’s due to go over to Cheltenham this weekend for the Schloer Chase– she seems to love it over there. She’s in mighty form, working well, so I’m looking forward to that.

“Chris’s Dream ran a cracker the other day at Down Royal (second in Champion Chase) and was unfortunate not to win. I’d say we’ll drop him back to two and a half miles in the John Durkan at Punchestown and then give him a good break and train him for the spring as he seems to run very well fresh.”

Peter Roe, manager of Fairyhouse, reported the track in fine shape for the upcoming meeting: “This is the day that whets the appetite. Last year, the Royal Bond was the top-rated novice hurdle run in the British Isles. When you look at it – Envoi Allen, Abacadabrasa, Darver Star – you couldn’t ask for any more. Thanks to the support of Bar One, this meeting has developed into what it is.

“The ground is currently yielding to soft and I couldn’t be happier as there’s a great covering of grass on it and it will be fresh ground for the two days.

“RTÉ are covering five races on the Sunday. I don’t think there’s any other card, bar the Dublin Racing Festival, has the quality on the day.

“It is slightly demoralising to be running these big events knowing there will be nobody there, but we are racing and are allowing these horses to run, and that’s the most important thing, to keep this industry going.”