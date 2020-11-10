Fairyhouse tips: Billaway has plenty in his favour

The Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Celebrating 150 Years Hunters Chase is the feature on today’s card in Fairyhouse and Billaway gets the nap to reverse previous form with It Came To Pass.

They finished first and second respectively in the Foxhunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham, where 10 lengths between them, and there were seven and a half lengths between them when they clashed in Cork in April of last year, when It Came To Pass came out on top.

He is likely to be sent off favourite today but there are reasons to believe that the conditions of today’s race will be more suitable to Billaway and that sways the verdict in his favour. Willie Mullins’ horse travelled well at Cheltenham but didn’t seem to get home over the Gold Cup trip and he will be suited by the drop back to this trip just shy of three miles. Also, the ground will be testing, which will also be more suitable to the selection than to It Came To Pass.

If the latter runs to last year’s form, he will be a leading player once more in Cheltenham. He must be given maximum respect, but this might be the right time and conditions to oppose him.

If out of luck in this race, trainer Eugene O’Sullivan could be on the mark in the following race, the John Thomas McNamara Series Handicap Hurdle, with Optum. While well beaten on both starts to date this season, he was just touched off in a maiden hurdle in March at Thurles and he begins life in handicaps this time. If he can run to the form he showed that day, a mark of 106 should be manageable for the five-year-old.

Rebel Waltz has been in good form this season and should go well, as should Chosen Hour, who made a reasonable return to action recently and should be better for that outing.

FAIRYHOUSE

Tommy Lyons

12:30 Sliabh Muire Lass

1:00 Wrong Direction

1:30 Billaway (nap)

2:00 Optum

2:30 Whoyakodding (nb)

3:00 Zaccarela

3:30 Sarahs Secret

4:05 Split The Bucket

Next Best

12:30 New Money

1:00 Saint Benedict

1:30 Auvergnat

2:00 Chosen Hour

2:30 Time To Bite

3:00 Mystic Embarr

3:30 Sayce Gold

4:05 Anglers Crag