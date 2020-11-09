Dundalk tips: Eloy D’amerval can give punters the perfect start

Today’s card in Dundalk is the first of three visits this week to the Co Louth venue, and Eloy D’amerval can give punters the perfect start to the week by taking the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claimer. Ger Lyons’ runner contested a similar race last time and was noted keeping on quite well without ever getting to the front.

He tries 10 and a half furlongs for the first time but, at this level, he should get it well enough to get his head in front for the first time since his winning debut for Gerry Keane in September of last year. Lady De Vesci has plenty to do at the weights to beat the selection but her proven stamina is likely to bring them closer together than the conditions suggest they should be.

Eloy D’amerval’s stablemate, Sister Rosetta, can shed her maiden status at the sixth time of asking by taking the fourth race on the card. Connections are probably a bit frustrated that she remains a maiden at this stage, having run so many good races in defeat in the early part of the restarted season.

She was beaten a short head by Aunty Bridy on debut an just half a length behind Snowfall on her second start. She disappointed on heavy ground third time up, but wasn’t beaten far in a listed race next time, and ran a good third on her recent all-weather debut in a race won by the potentially very smart Mehnah.

The form of that recent run received a boost when Fantasy Lady won a listed race on her next start and, while punters will be a little wary of her numerous near-misses, Sister Rosetta can get the job done today.

Russian River didn’t run up to expectation on debut but wasn’t beaten all that far and is a likely improver and thus feared most. Provocateuse, who finished runner-up on her first two starts, is likely to have to settle for a minor role once more.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Eloy D’amerval (nap)

2:35 Spelga

3:05 Aasleagh Fawn

3:40 Sister Rosetta (nb)

4:10 Sunset Nova

4:45 Keethebestsideout

5:20 Let’s

5:50 Breakfast Club

Next Best

2:00 Lady De Vesci

2:35 Storm Steps

3:05 Punters Poet

3:40 Russian River

4:10 Is That Love

4:45 Maggie Thunder

5:20 Aikido

5:50 Allez Sophia