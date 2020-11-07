Colin Keane pilots Tarnawa to Breeders Turf win for Dermot Weld

Dermot Weld and Colin Keane teamed up to great effect as Tarnawa stormed to victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland.

Crowned champion jockey once again in Ireland, Keane was replacing the luckless Christophe Soumillon, who also missed a winning ride on Order Of Australia in the Breeders' Cup Mile. It was his first ride for veteran trainer Weld, who was also enjoying his first Breeders' Cup success.

Tarnawa could have gone for the Filly & Mare Turf, but connections chose this stiffer task for the in-form three-year-old, who had won the Prix Vermeille and Prix de l'Opera on her last two starts for her owner the Aga Khan.

Keane had her at the back of the field as Channel Maker and United set the pace, with Aidan O'Brien's Magical in a handy position not far off the lead.

Channel Maker set sail for home at the top of the straight, but the pack closed in a furlong out with Keane producing Tarnawa with a perfectly-timed run that saw her keep Magical at bay by a length. Channel Maker was another length away in third.