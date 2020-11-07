Order Of Australia shock leads stunning 1-2-3 for Aidan O'Brien in Breeders' Cup Mile

Order Of Australia led home a one-two-three for Aidan O'Brien with a shock victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland.

The three-year-old colt only got into the race after One Master was scratched on Thursday and was sent off an unconsidered 73-1 outsider.

His jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot himself only got the ride after Christophe Soumillon tested positive for Covid-19 and completed an unlikely double after he also replaced Ioritz Mendizabal on Audarya in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

Order Of Australia had only won two of his seven previous races and had fallen short in two previous attempts at the top level - but he came good when it mattered, to give O'Brien his first win in the race.

Halladay made the running until the straight, where there was all to play for until Order Of Australia swept on the outside to take the honours under another confident ride by Boudot.

The son of Australia kept on to hold his stablemates Circus Maximus and Lope Y Fernandez, giving Ballydoyle a remarkable clean sweep.

Kameko, the 2000 Guineas winner, had every chance under Oisin Murphy but finished out of the places, as did Irish Guineas victor Siskin.

O'Brien said: "We always thought that as the season went on a mile on fast ground on a flat track would be ideal for Order Of Australia.

"He's a horse that quicken very well and he had been working well."

Boudot - who would have ridden the William Haggas-trained One Master - said: "I spoke to Aidan, who was very confident about this horse. He said I should be positive and as he is fast and a proper horse I should ride him from on the pace.

"He travelled very nicely throughout and produced a good turn of foot when I asked him."

He added: "Christophe gave off a positive test for Covid and my horse got into the race as One Master was a non runner.

"It's a dream come true for me and I'm thankful to my agent, who must be one of the best in the world."

Kameko's rider Oisin Murphy said: "I got him into the perfect position that I wanted going down the back. I thought the track would suit him and that he would travel, but he didn't pick up.

"While this is disappointing, it doesn't indicate how good he is. It's just that he has trained hard all year, he'll make a wonderful stallion."

Colin Keane said of Siskin: "He behaved himself down at the stalls, but gave me the impression in the race that the year had caught up with him."