Weekend tips: Rely on Terra Rossa in opener at Naas

Naas brings the Flat turf season to a close and Terra Rossa can take the opener, the Naas Maiden, for Andy Oliver and Chris Hayes. A €460,000 yearling, but sold for less than 2% of that price in May 2019, he was unraced at two and three and made his debut just a couple of weeks ago.

After a slow break, he stayed on well to finish third behind Sounds Of Spring. That was not a hot maiden, but neither is this, and he showed a good attitude as he was detached early and under pressure throughout.

He responded well to Hayes’ urgings all the way to finish in the frame and it is more than reasonable to believe that outing will have sharpened him up significantly. If he can break with the field this time, he will be hard to hold.

The Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Birdcatcher Premier Nursery is one of the features on a decent card and the lightly raced Alarm Call can land the spoils for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane who, this afternoon, will be crowned champion jockey for the second time. A mark of 89 looks workable for the improving filly and she can take this at the expense of Wood Ranger and Allagar.

The Naas November Handicap is typically competitive, but Jukebox Jive may be value to complete back-to-back wins in the race, having won it on his stable debut last season. He has had just one outing this season but that was in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket and he ran better than his placing might suggest. If better for that run, he should make a bold bid to retain his crown.

Joseph O’Brien has a strong hand in the listed Naas Racecourse Business Club Finale Stakes and his Snapraeceps can lead home stablemate Numerian.

There is a terrific National Hunt card tomorrow in Navan, with two Grade 2s, a Grade 3 and the Troytown Chase to look forward to.

In the Ladbrokes Troytown, Elwood can boost Gordon Elliott’s recent record in the race. The six-year-old has had just five outings to date over fences, one of which he won. He also finished runner-up to Captain Cj ina Grade 2 here in February before falling in the Ultima Handicap Chase. A mark of 135 looks more than manageable and he can give Elliot a fifth win in seven runnings. Portmore Lough can chase him home.

A Plus Tard was second in the Grade 2 Tote Fortria Chase on his seasonal debut last season, but there is no Ballyoisin in this year’s renewal and he can make a winning return to action on this occasion.

Easywork can make a winning debut over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. Winner of a bumper and his first two over hurdles, he was runner-up to Asterion Forlonge in a Grade 1 on his third start and filled the same spot behind stablemate Envoi Allen in the Ballymore on his final start of last season. He is an exciting recruit to chasing and can make a winning start, though this is a red-hot race.

Embittered rates a real danger. He ended last season finishing third to Saint Roi in the County Hurdle. He was conceding 9lbs to the winner so that effort was a career-best and he has the potential to be even better over fences. He rates a danger, while Farmix, Top Moon, Dlauro and Le Musigny help make this an extremely hot race.

NAAS (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:15 Terra Rossa (nap)

12:50 Alarm Call (nb)

1:25 Tide Of Time

2:00 Jukebox Jive

2:35 Snapraeceps

3:10 Yafordadoe

3:40 Real Force

4:10 Cannoli

Next Best

12:15 Breaking News

12:50 Wood Ranger

1:25 Elzaamone

2:00 Brazos

2:35 Numerian

3:10 Road To Dubai

3:40 Eldama

4:10 Aiseirigh

NAVAN (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

12:00 Joshua Webb

12:30 Annexation

1:00 Ronald Pump

1:35 Elwood (nap)

2:10 A Plus Tard (nb)

2:45 Easywork

3:20 Pike County

3:50 Walk Me Home

Next Best

12:00 Grangeclare Native

12:30 Jessie Evans

1:00 Cracking Smart

1:35 Portmore Lough

2:10 Éclair De Beaufeu

2:45 Embittered

3:20 Elite Trouper Grey

3:50 Eimear