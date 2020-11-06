Curragh & Dundalk tips: Cleveland can make it third time lucky

Menagerie has been found a great opportunity to get off the mark
Curragh & Dundalk tips: Cleveland can make it third time lucky

Trainer Joseph O'Brien fresh from his Melbourne  Cup success can strike with Unforgetable at Dundalk. Picture: PA Wire.

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 08:00
Tommy Lyons

Nine furlongs is a good test of a two-year-old, particularly on deep ground, but Cleveland showed improved form when upped to this trip last time and can make it third time lucky by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden on this afternoon’s card in the Curragh.

Last time out, at Tipperary, he was away quite well but appeared to be short of room around the first turn and, as a result, lost his place. He never managed to recover that lost ground but was noted making rapid late progress into fifth place behind useful stablemate Carlisle Bay. That effort was a significant step up on his debut and he can only improve further.

Well drawn this time, he should be able to hold a decent position and use his experience to see off his rivals. Kailash can follow him home, though newcomers Coolcullen and Interpretation are worth noting in the betting.

In the second race, the Paddy Power Home Of The Money Back Special Maiden, Menagerie has been found a great opportunity to get off the mark. Joseph O’Brien’s filly was unraced last season but has run some fine races in defeat this term.

Placed in four of her five outings to date, she finished a good third behind Persian Queen and Azila on her most recent start, over ten furlongs at Naas. The drop back to nine furlongs should suit and she can come out on top this time, with Fil The Power and Charlie Bassett to fill the frame.

The listed Belgrave Stakes is the feature of the evening action in Dundalk and Joseph O’Brien’s Unforgetable can gain a much deserved first win of the season. Last time out, in a fillies’ handicap at this track, she held every chance but had to settle for sixth place behind Acquiescent.

However, that was her first run for two and a half months and she was entitled to just need the outing. Her only previous run on this surface was a good one and, being sharper for her most recent outing, she can take the valuable prize.

CURRAGH

Tommy Lyons 

12:15 Madonna 

12:45 Miramis 

1:20 Cleveland (nap) 

1:55 Menagerie 

2:30 Dundory 

3:05 Lady Dahlia 

3:40 Slieve Bearnagh 

4:10 Zephron 

Next Best 

12:15 Startedwithakiss 

12:45 Montego Bay 

1:20 Kailash 

1:55 Fil The Power 

2:30 Shamiyan 

3:05 Autumn Evening 

3:40 Ecoeye 

4:10 Longoddson 

DUNDALK 

Tommy Lyons 

4:45 Grey Streak 

5:15 Colour Sergeant 

5:45 Harriet’s Force 

6:15 Split Passion 

6:45 Royal Scholar 

7:15 Plunkett 

7:45 Unforgetable (nb) 

8:15 Sienna Lady 

Next Best 

4:45 Ola Bonita 

5:15 Jeroboam 

5:45 Sindhia 

6:15 Joan Of Arc 

6:45 Eglish 

7:15 Tai Sing Yeh 

7:45 Harry’s Bar 

8:15 Punk Poet

More in this section

Dundalk report: Pat Flynn back to form with double Dundalk report: Pat Flynn back to form with double
Thurles tips: Coyne can claim first win over fences Thurles tips: Coyne can claim first win over fences
Colm Greaves: Ten hurdlers who are set to make a big impression Colm Greaves: Ten hurdlers who are set to make a big impression
Dinard Rose blooms for Sean Flanagan as she sees off older rivals

Dinard Rose blooms for Sean Flanagan as she sees off older rivals

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up