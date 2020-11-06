Curragh & Dundalk tips: Cleveland can make it third time lucky

Nine furlongs is a good test of a two-year-old, particularly on deep ground, but Cleveland showed improved form when upped to this trip last time and can make it third time lucky by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden on this afternoon’s card in the Curragh.

Last time out, at Tipperary, he was away quite well but appeared to be short of room around the first turn and, as a result, lost his place. He never managed to recover that lost ground but was noted making rapid late progress into fifth place behind useful stablemate Carlisle Bay. That effort was a significant step up on his debut and he can only improve further.

Well drawn this time, he should be able to hold a decent position and use his experience to see off his rivals. Kailash can follow him home, though newcomers Coolcullen and Interpretation are worth noting in the betting.

In the second race, the Paddy Power Home Of The Money Back Special Maiden, Menagerie has been found a great opportunity to get off the mark. Joseph O’Brien’s filly was unraced last season but has run some fine races in defeat this term.

Placed in four of her five outings to date, she finished a good third behind Persian Queen and Azila on her most recent start, over ten furlongs at Naas. The drop back to nine furlongs should suit and she can come out on top this time, with Fil The Power and Charlie Bassett to fill the frame.

The listed Belgrave Stakes is the feature of the evening action in Dundalk and Joseph O’Brien’s Unforgetable can gain a much deserved first win of the season. Last time out, in a fillies’ handicap at this track, she held every chance but had to settle for sixth place behind Acquiescent.

However, that was her first run for two and a half months and she was entitled to just need the outing. Her only previous run on this surface was a good one and, being sharper for her most recent outing, she can take the valuable prize.

CURRAGH

Tommy Lyons

12:15 Madonna

12:45 Miramis

1:20 Cleveland (nap)

1:55 Menagerie

2:30 Dundory

3:05 Lady Dahlia

3:40 Slieve Bearnagh

4:10 Zephron

Next Best

12:15 Startedwithakiss

12:45 Montego Bay

1:20 Kailash

1:55 Fil The Power

2:30 Shamiyan

3:05 Autumn Evening

3:40 Ecoeye

4:10 Longoddson

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:45 Grey Streak

5:15 Colour Sergeant

5:45 Harriet’s Force

6:15 Split Passion

6:45 Royal Scholar

7:15 Plunkett

7:45 Unforgetable (nb)

8:15 Sienna Lady

Next Best

4:45 Ola Bonita

5:15 Jeroboam

5:45 Sindhia

6:15 Joan Of Arc

6:45 Eglish

7:15 Tai Sing Yeh

7:45 Harry’s Bar

8:15 Punk Poet