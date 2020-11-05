Dinard Rose blooms for Sean Flanagan as she sees off older rivals

Sean Flanagan had most success on this afternoon’s card in Thurles, riding a near 20-1 double. The first leg came for his boss, Noel Meade, aboard Dinard Rose in the Ballagy Mares’ Handicap.

The winner was the only four-year-old in the Ballagh Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, but the youngster gave a mature display of jumping and galloping to land the spoils with a degree of authority.

Flanagan completed his double aboard Flash De Touzaine, trained by Liz Doyle. Sold for £125,000 stg following a promising start in bumpers, he failed to make an impact in two runs for Paul Nicholls and subsequently returned to Doyle’s yard.

He never managed to get his head in front in a bumper but made a promising start to his hurdling career when runner-up last month at Tramore and went one place better with a cosy success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle.

The Chapel Field added a chase win to his two hurdles successes with a smooth victory in the Thurles Beginners’ Chase. Ridden in midfield early, he moved up going well as the field turned for home and stayed on strongly under Trevor Ryan to see off last-time-out winner Midland Millie, who made a most promising chase debut. The winner, trained by Willie Austin, is a half-brother to seven-time winner All The Chimneys, who would finish third in the next race. The winner looks likely to prove every bit as successful for connections.

Having had to settle for the runner-up berth in the first racing, trainer Arthur Moore took the second race when Crossed My Mind made a winning return to action in the Littleton Handicap Chase. Niall Madden’s mount travelled strongly to lead between the last two fences and, while tight to the last, had far too much left for the challenging Jack Dillinger.

Place Des Vosges had a good Flat season, winning twice and finishing in the frame on three other occasion, and she continued that run in the National Hunt season by winning the Templemore Mares’ Maiden Hurdle on what was just her second start over timber. Ridden by Ricky Doyle for Mark Fahey, she raced upsides favourite Botani going to the last and picked up the better of the two to prevail by three parts of a length.

Sullane Hill ran as well as could have been expected when third to the well-in Dreal Deal on Sunday and, clearly no worse for the outing, Pat O’Connor’s horse won the Two-Mile Borris Handicap Hurdle under Ambrose McCurtin. After leading most of the way, he was briefly headed by Nodoubtaboutthat but picked up again to win going away.

The easiest winner of the day was Wheres Maud Gone, who made an impressive winning debut in the bumper. For most of the straight, Derek O’Connor sat motionless aboard Sam Curling’s filly and when he let out an inch of rein she left odds-on favourite Salt Wind and the promising Lucky Tenner in her wake. The winner, a Yeats filly, is out of a half-sister to useful sorts William Henry, Sesenta, Electric Concorde and Scaglietti.