Dundalk report: Pat Flynn back to form with double

This season was slow to start for everyone, but it never really took off for trainer Pat Flynn, so it was great to see the Waterford handler record a double at Dundalk, both ridden by Conor Hoban.

Whatharm got Flynn back amongst the winners when taking the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Handicap. Clearly, this surface suits as this was the gelding’s third win from as few starts on the track.

After the victory, Hoban was quite positive about the less-obvious chances of Romann in the first division of the irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap, noting that the two work together at home. Those who listened were rewarded at odds of 28-1, as the three-year-old, unplaced in seven previous starts, produced a plucky performance to touch off King Lennox.

Gavin Ryan and Ado McGuinness also enjoyed a double on the card. Ryan has been one of the stars of the 2020 season and the youngster, who will be crowned champion apprentice this week, took his tally to 48. There was a frantic finish to the opener, a claimer, but Ryan got a great tune out of Highly Approved, and she got up in the dying strides to snatch victory.

“We were a little bit slow to get going but once the ball started to roll, we never looked back,” said Ryan. “Thankfully, I’ve got loads of support from plenty of owners and trainers and I’m grateful to them. My boss, Donnacha O’Brien, has been great to give me opportunities, but also to advise me on my riding. It’s been a great year.”

Of the winner, he added: “The biggest thing with her is that if you can get her to travel well early, you’ll always come home well. She likes to grind out her races in the finish, so I knew when I landed there in the straight, she had every chance. I think she deserved that, and I’d like to get her head in front again.

The second leg of the was more clear-cut as Ablah led a furlong out and ran on to record a comfortable success in the Hollywoodbets Nursery. Said Ryan: “Her first run on the surface, with Adam Farragher, was a real good run. She had a visor on today, and she just needs that extra bit of help. She had been knocking on the door in her last few runs, so it was nice to get her head in front too.”

Ediyva made a winning all-weather debut in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Apprentice Maiden. Runner-up on her last couple of outings, the switch of surface suited Michael Halford’s filly and, after getting a good tow into the race, she hit the front over a furlong out and ran on strongly to win under Donagh O’Connor.

A first classic success, aboard Search For A Song in the Irish St Leger, was the highlight of Oisin Orr’s season, and he brought his tally to 34 when riding Juyush to victory in the first division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap. It was the top-weight’s second run for Sarah Lynam, his previous success having been for Freddie Head in April 2018.

Ecliptic Moon caused the biggest upset of the afternoon when taking the second division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap. Trained by Nigel Slevin and ridden by Sam Ewing, who is proving a real talent, the 40-1 chance took over a furlong out and had just enough in hand to hold the late effort of Kinch.

The second division of the handicap went to Fryerns, ridden by another exciting talent in Dylan Browne McMonagle, and trained by John McConnell.