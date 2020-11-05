Thurles tips: Coyne can claim first win over fences

The opening race at Thurles is a modest beginners’ chase, confined to horses rated 102 or less over hurdles, and Pat Coyne can use the opportunity to claim a first win over fences.

A promising third to Ask Cory on his first start over fences, on his second try he went for home a long way out, made a bad mistake at the second-last, but kept on as gamely as could be expected to finish third behind Yaiza and one of today’s rivals, Mick Charlie.

He meets the runner-up on the same terms but, under a more patient ride and with cheekpieces fitted for the first time, he can reverse the form.

After a disappointing effort at Listowel, when she was beaten at odds-on, punters are likely to be reluctant to side with Erins Benefit in the Templemore Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, but this is another unmistakable opportunity.

At Killarney, over two and a half miles, she appeared to be outstayed, and last time out, over two miles and a furlong in Listowel, she was somewhat outpaced and given too much to do.

Over two miles today, she will be suited by the more testing ground and, in the expectation that she will be able to lie up handy from the outset, her class should be too much for her rivals.

Botani is the most obvious danger, but the ground will be much different than when she was touched off last time out, at this track. She looked a certain winner when going clear between the last two but, after jumping the final flight quickly, was caught by the fast-finishing Ava Rose.

THURLES

Tommy Lyons

12:15 Pat Coyne (nap)

12:47 Brex Drago

1:22 Erins Benefit (nb)

1:52 Smithscorner

2:22 Karen’s Gift

2:57 Glens Finale

3:32 Glenglass

Next Best

12:15 Mick Charlie

12:47 Niccolai

1:22 Botani

1:52 Johnny Little Legs

2:22 Dinard Rose

2:57 Flash De Touzaine

3:32 Salt Wind