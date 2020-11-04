Dundalk tips: Dreams can deliver

Darren Bunyan’s charge acts well on the polytrack and, with Mikey Sheehy on board, has every chance of obliging
Chagall should go close in the second division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
John Ryan

Reappearing after a solid second at Naas on Sunday, Darren Bunyan’s Dreams Delivered should be tough to beat in the HOLLYWOODBETS Nursery, one of six handicaps on today’s Dundalk card.

Winner of a nursery at Fairyhouse off a mark of 65 in September, the selection then produced a creditable effort when fourth to Fight Zone in a Dundalk nursery.

Then, having disappointed behind Wood Ranger in the Foran Equine Nursery at Naas, he bounced back at that Kildare venue on Sunday, finishing a good second to Ballydoyle colt Hector De Maris.

That effort was over seven furlongs in heavy ground and today he drops back to six furlongs on a very different surface. But he acts well on the polytrack and, with Mikey Sheehy on board, has every chance.

Ironically, one of the main threat to Dreams Delivered might be stable-companion Brokers Tip, third behind Amazing Emma and subsequent maiden winner Anjalawi in a five-furlong nursery at this venue last time out.

A close third to Caridadi over a longer trip last week, Denis Hogan’s Wojood might be capable of defying a high draw (stall 16) in today’s finale, the second division of the irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

Beaten a neck and a short-head last week, Wojood boasts winning form over course and distance, having scored here, off 58, back in July.

And, prior to his most recent effort, he had finished in the frame in a couple of maiden hurdles, including an eight-lengths second to the talented Jesse Evans in Gowran Park.

If Joey Sheridan can get him out of the stalls smartly and across into a handy position, Wojood should be tough to beat.

The Eddie Lynam-trained Chagall, 8lb higher than when scoring over course and distance in September, should make a bold bid to land the second division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap.

The keen-going front-runner has been placed in his three outings since recording that win and last week went down by a short-head to Legal Thriller over seven furlongs. He’s due another turn.

SELECTIONS 

2.05: Royal Highness 

2.35: Dreams Delivered (Nap) 

3.05: Ediyva 

3.35: Crystal Dawn 

4.05: Overtake 

4.35: Chagall 

5.05: Laura Bullion 

5.35: Wojood (NB) 

Next best 

2.05: Tony The Gent 

2.35: Brokers Tip 

3.05: Lilandra 

3.35: Shawaf 

4.05: The Lady’s Bid 

4.35: Bay Of Skaill 

5.05: Special Memento 

5.35: Eryhteia

