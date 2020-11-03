Joseph O'Brien: Winning second Melbourne Cup at 27 'hard to believe'

At a time of the night when most of us were still dreaming, Joseph O'Brien was fulfilling one. When Twilight Payment crossed the finish line shortly after 4am Irish time, O'Brien became a dual Melbourne Cup-winning trainer at the age of just 27. Astonishing doesn't even begin to cover it.

As was the case when Rekindling won the 2017 Melbourne Cup, O'Brien denied father Aidan a first victory in the race that stops a nation as Tiger Moth filled the bridesmaid role occupied by Johannes Vermeer three years ago.

Twilight Payment was the lesser fancied of the two Joseph O'Brien contenders but that didn't stop the 25-1 shot from making all.

"He was a big enough price but he had very good form all season in Ireland, he had a couple of big wins at the Curragh so he was a legitimate contender," O'Brien said.

"He had run in the race last year and was a little bit disappointing but this was our first year with a full preparation with him and he had come off the back of some very good runs through the year.

"He just went from strength to strength with each race and obviously it culminated in winning the Melbourne Cup, which was his long-term target.

"He made all the running which is very difficult to do but he's got a fantastic attitude and a huge will to win. He loves to bowl along in front. They came at him in the straight but he fought them off — his will to win got him over the line."

Unlike 2017, O'Brien couldn't make the journey to Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic but O'Brien knew his staff had left no stone unturned in order to have Twilight Payment in the best possible shape.

"Obviously you'd be nervous in a big race like that but I didn't have any reservations along the way that the horse wouldn't be presented in fantastic condition," he told Off The Ball.

"We were in touch every day so we knew that the horse had had a very good preparation and that we couldn't have done any more. You need a little luck in the run. When you have your preparation done — you'd obviously still be nervous — but it's in the lap of the gods from there.

I would love to have been there and loved to have enjoyed the day and the celebrations and the racing but we're very lucky that we were able to take part in the race at all.

"A huge amount of work has gone in behind the scenes from our team here liaising with Racing Victoria and the people in Australia to get the people there and get the horses there, the quarantines, and all the different things that had to be done to make it happen. So we're just very lucky that we were able to take part in the race and to win it."

To say O'Brien has already achieved plenty in his brief training career would be an understatement of epic proportions but he did confess a second Melbourne Cup success took some believing.

"There's no doubt that the Melbourne Cup is one of the biggest races in the world. Whatever way you look at it, it's watched by so many people and it will have literally been on the front pages of all the papers in Australia over the last few days.

"They call it the race that stops a nation and it really does. To take part in it is very special and to have won it twice is really quite hard to believe to be honest."

While his dad's wait for a Melbourne Cup success goes on, Joseph said Aidan was thrilled for him.

"It was a fantastic race and both horses ran immensely well and we're very proud of their performances. He was delighted for me as I would have been for him."

Some family, some story.