O'Brien's Twilight Payment lights up Melbourne Cup

Joseph O'Brien sent out his second winner of the Lexus Melbourne Cup as Twilight Payment triumphed in the Group One contest at Flemington.

O'Brien claimed the two-mile event with Rekindling in 2017 and he was on the mark again as Jye McNeil's mount fended off Tiger Moth, trained by O'Brien's father Aidan, to take the prize.

Charlie Fellowes' British raider Prince Of Arran, placed in the last two Melbourne Cups, again finished with a flourish to take third.

McNeil had his mount prominent throughout with Tiger Moth also to the fore in the early stages before settling back into third.

With five furlongs to run, the 23-strong field was well strung out and Twilight Payment was winding it up in front and had lengths to spare entering the closing stages.

However, Tiger Moth charged home late, but Joseph O'Brien again denied his father, as he did three years ago when Rekindling beat Johannes Vermeer.

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "Jye gave the horse a fantastic ride. Credit goes to the lads who have looked after Twilight Payment for the last month or so. They've done a fantastic job with the horses down there.

"This was our first full year with him, he came to us halfway through last year. Going through the summer, he ran a couple of huge races at the Curragh.

"I was worried today he might have got a bit of pressure on the lead, but the horse has an incredible heart and Jye gave him a fantastic ride and he has a huge will to win."

The race was marred by the death of last year's Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, who sustained a fatal injury.

Racing Victoria's executive general manager - integrity services, Jamie Stier said: "It is with sadness that we confirm that Anthony Van Dyck had to be humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock during the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained.

"Our sympathies are extended to the owners of Anthony Van Dyck, trainer Aidan O'Brien and all his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss."