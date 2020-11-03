Fairyhouse tips: Sideshift can put experience to good use

Rock On Barney to defy 18lb. rise in the weights and complete hat-trick
Sideshift (left) can get off the mark over hurdles at Fairyhouse in the 3-y-0 maiden hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 08:00
John Ryan

Sideshift will be expected to continue Gordon Elliott’s domination of the season’s juvenile hurdling scene in the Tattersalls Cheltenham 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle in Fairyhouse today.

Successful once from eight starts on the Flat for Michael O’Callaghan and bought for €27,000, the Sidestep gelding was collared late on his hurdling bow at Galway last week and should put that experience to good use here.

Ridden by Keith Donoghue in Galway, Sideshift raced prominently and, although showing signs of inexperience at some of his hurdles, went to the front three from home and looked sure to collect turning for home. But he was caught late and beaten a length and a half by Perry Owens.

The mount of Jack Kennedy today, Sideshift holds Bigz Belief (third) and Alexei Vronsky (fourth) on that Galway form and might have most to fear from Perry Owens’ stable-companion Jeff Kidder, no match for Scholastic at Punchestown.

The Glenview And Rathbarry Stud Maiden Hurdle looks the most interesting race on the card and Gordon Elliott might hold the key to this event too, in the shape of the consistent Fakiera.

Fourth in his two bumper outings, this fellow filled the runner-up berth in each of his three starts over flights last season, bumping into smart sorts on each occasion – Entoucas (in Naas), Jon Snow (Leopardstown) and, on his most recent start, Politesse at Thurles in March.

Fakiera steps up in trip here and might have the edge over Gabynako, beaten a half-length by the selection’s classy stable-companion Eskylane in Punchestown last month.

Paul Gilligan has struck on the double with Rock On Barney in recent weeks and, despite a rise totalling 18lb., he might complete a hat-trick in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old slammed Crack On Corrie, off a mark of 72, at Tipperary last month and followed-up, under a mandatory penalty, at Gilligan’s local track, Galway, where he beat Hoke Colburn by a wide-margin.

He’s up another 13lb. today, which means he’s facing a much tougher task. But, unlike most of his rivals, he’s a horse in top form and, with trainer’s son Jack on board again, he should be tough to beat.

Formerly trained by Dermot McLoughlin and having her first run for Willie Mullins, off a lowly mark of 80, Klassy Kay should be noted in the first division of the Jetaway.ie@ Arctic Tack Stud Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS 

12.45.Faugernon 

1.15.Rock On Barney 

1.45.Sideshift (Nap) 

2.15.Fakiera 

2.45.Klassy Kay 

3.15.Crack On Corrie 

3.45.Fighting Fit 

4.15.Glenveagh Park 

Next Best 

12.45.The Echo Boy 

1.15.Walkers Point 

1.45.Jeff Kidder 

2.15.Gabynako 

2.45.The Dreams Alive 

3.15.Running Skeard 

3.45.Wadiyatink Now 

4.15.Fame And Joy

