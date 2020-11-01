Cork report: Dromore Lad off the mark in style

There can be few better ways for a 125-rated chaser to break his duck over fences and end a near three-year winless run than by winning the Paddy Power Cork Grand National, but that is exactly what Dromore Lad did in extremely testing conditions this afternoon at Cork racecourse.

Having his fourth run for John Ryan, having previously been with Dermot McLoughlin, for whom he won four times over hurdles, the eight-year-old moved well throughout the three and a half miles of yesterday’s feature.

Sean O’Keeffe let him hit the front three out and, while Rocky’s Silver threatened to make a race of it in the straight, 40-1 chance Dromore Lad stayed on strongly in the closing to win by nine lengths. It was a significant success for O’Keeffe, as he rode out his claim.

“I love that little horse, he is so tough,” said Ryan. “He’s a dour stayer. He is by Flemensfirth, he goes on heavy ground, is as tough as nails, and wants four miles. He could go for the Welsh National.”

Patience Patience was well backed to make a winning return to action in the first division of the Paddy’s Super Enhancements Maiden Hurdle and duly obliged in some style. Trained by Jessica Magnier and ridden by Conor Orr, the son of Zoffany was prominent throughout, moved best as the race unfolded and simply skated clear late on to win with head in chest.

Connections of runner-up Barney Stinson – trainer Mouse Morrise and owners Robcour – had better luck in the second division in which Indiana Jones came in from the reserves and ran out an easy winner. The half-brother to connection’s five-year-old French Dynamite, who has won a point and two hurdles to date, the €280,000 purchase looked really bright prospect as he raced to a comfortable success under Dylan Robinson.

Majestic Maid got off the mark over hurdles with an easy victory in the Paddy Power Onside App Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Trained by Michael Kennedy and ridden by his brother, Paddy, the mare was ridden to take the lead after the third-last and quickly put the race to bed.

Darrens Hope, who shed her maiden status over timber with a win last month at Ballinrobe, appreciated the step up in trip and made light of the move in to listed class when taking the three-mile novice hurdle. Paul Townend made all aboard Robert Murphy’s mare and she readily asserted late on to see off favourite Ragnar Lodbrok. She may not spend too much more time over hurdles as her trainer sees her as a smart chasing prospect.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Home By The Lee made it two from two over fences and five from eight in all disciplines when winning the Grade 3 novice chase. Outpaced momentarily as they raced towards the straight, he picked up well for JJ Slevin and stayed on stoutly to see off the game Waitnsee. He will appreciate a return to further and, while often overlooked in the betting, it is hard to argue with his overall record.

Dreal Deal had no trouble completing his five-timer in the WhatOddsPaddy Handicap Hurdle. While he was 23lbs well-in relative to future races, the five-year-old was turning out for the fourth time since October 10th and his busy period certainly has not dampened his enthusiasm for the game. Ridden with maximum confidence by Maxine O’Sullivan, who was on board when he won just three days previously at Punchestown, he quickened up well to lead at the last on his way to another runway success.

Brooklynn Glory, trained by Willie Mullins, was well touted prior to her winning debut in a Listowel bumper, and she followed up under her winner’s penalty with a Sunday stroll in the Mallow Mares’ Bumper.