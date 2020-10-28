John Oxx back among the winners with Regal Eagle

The curtain will come own on John Oxx’s stellar career when the season comes to a close, but that day hasn’t yet come, and he was back amongst the winners tonight in Dundalk.

Regal Eagle took the first division of the Hollywoodbets Handicap but the winner needed all of Ross Coakley’s strength to narrowly beat Tyrconnell.

Joseph O’Brien made the trip a worthwhile one, recording an early double courtesy of Gee Rex and Hype. In the claimer, the Mikey Sheehy-ridden Gee Rex recorded a fourth win since June and, in doing so, denied Angel Palanas a fourth consecutive win.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden which Hype won looked to have a bit of depth, but the marker spoke most in favour of Jeroboam. Off a slow start, the market leader was rushed up to lead but the eventual winner was able to lie handy with much less effort and, in a driving finish, he stayed on well to win quite readily under Shane Crosse.

Michael Halford consistently does well at this track and Leabaland gave him another win when battling on gamely under Ronan Whelan to deny Plum Perfect in a tight finish. Guiding finished best of all to take the second division of the seven-furlong handicap for Shane Nolan and Conor Hoban, while Willie McCreery’s fine run continued with Lightning Boltz taking the six-furlong auction maiden under Billy Lee.

Storm Steps, ridden by Shane Foley for Timmy Doyle, justified favourite in the first division of the 12-furlong handicap, the second division of which went to Caridadi, trained in Tallow by John Morrison and ridden by Andy Slattery.