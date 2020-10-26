Acclaimed racing photographer Pat Healy has captured some incredible feats of athleticism in his 42 year career but a 10 second incident at Sunday's Tattersalls point-to-point may have topped the lot.

Healy captured the moment when young Kildare jockey Tom Harney somehow managed to free himself after becoming hung up on the bridle of his mount Swallow Watch following a mistake at the 8th fence.

Healy described the jockey's escaped as 'phenomenal' with young Harney admitting that he was 'completely disoriented' during the terrifying ordeal

Harney recalled the incident this morning: “The horse came to jump the 8th fence and went over awkwardly.

“I went out over her ears and one foot got caught in the reins while my other foot was tangled up as well.

“The next thing I knew I was upside down underneath the horse.”

Only one thought was running through his head: “I was hoping and praying she wouldn’t take off with me underneath her.”

“Thankfully she didn’t panic and that gave me time to free myself. I’d like to think we worked it out together!

The drama lasted less than 10 seconds but it felt a lot longer from Harney’s vantage point.

“Time just seemed to slow down to a crawl. I was completely disoriented as I was upside down trying to free myself. Eventually I managed to get my right foot free and that gave me some room to pull myself up from underneath.

"She was trotting around in a circle and then I was able to free my other foot.

.

"She stood on my arm and my hand but I had an x-ray after and thankfully there were no lasting injuries.”

Harney (22) - who works full time with trainer Ross O’Sullivan in Kill - wasn’t feeling too sore or sorry for himself this Bank Holiday Monday. “I was back out riding this morning, there was no point in taking the day off and seizing myself up. You don’t realise you can do these things until it happens.

"A lot of people texted me since last night, they couldn’t believe the pictures that Pat Healy took. In fairness to Pat he is always in the right place and the right time.

"And he called me last night to make sure that I was alright.”

Healy, who captured the stunning images, heaped praise on Harney’s horsemanship coolness under pressure.

“It was surreal and spooky," he said of watching the incident unfold "There were about 8 jockeys and grooms behind me watching this happen. There was a small bit of slagging when he looked like he fell at the fence but when they realised that he was hung up everyone just went quiet. The fear was that the horse was gone and would keep galloping and Tom would be in serious, serious trouble. But somehow he kept pulling and pulling his left leg and it pulled the horse around in a circle. Whether he meant to do it or it just came naturally I’ll never know.

"But what I can say for certain is that I have never seen a feat of athleticism like that from a jockey in 42 years in the business. To do what he did while daggling and hopping off the ground was phenomenal."