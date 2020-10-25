Noel Meade maintains fine form at Galway

Noel Meade has his string in fine form, and Beacon Edge and Lieutenant Colonel gave the Tu Va Stables boss, rider Sean Flanagan, and owners Gigginstown House Stud a fine double on Sunday’s card in Galway.

Beacon Edge, a winner at Downpatrick earlier in the month, had just three opponents in the Grade 3 Marlin Hotel Dublin, Supporting The National Breast Cancer Institute Hurdle, and he duly put them to the sword.

Minella Melody set out to make all but the winner was on her quarters most of the way, eased on going to the last, and he won with head in chest to earn a likely crack at the Grade One Hatton’s Grace next time.

Lieutenant Colonel was making his hurdling debut in the Glenman Construction Maiden Hurdle and it was a good start for the half-brother to Some Neck.

Neither he nor eventual runner-up Coqolino were foot perfect in the jumping department but the grey got on top after the last and raced on to a fine success.

Meade was out of luck in the beginners’ chase in which his well-backed favourite, Kiol Der, departed mid-race.

Victory went to Pencilfulloflead, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, who led a Gordon Elliott 1-2-3, beating Coko Beach and Braeside.

Blackmore later doubled up aboard James Barcoe’s Jiving Jerry, who notched his second win of the season when taking the two-mile handicap hurdle.

There was an exciting finish to the mares’ maiden hurdle which opened the card, and victory went to smart bumper horse Carrigeen Lotus, trained by Dick Lalor and ridden by Liz Lalor.

She battled back when headed to deny favourite Tucanae by a neck, with third-placed Dreamingandhoping staying on extremely well having raced far too freely.

Discordantly, ridden by Paddy Kennedy for Jessica Harrington, ran out an easy winner of the Play In Pink Handicap Chase, while local trainer Paul Gilligan and his son, Jack, teamed up to take the Anna O’Coinne Memorial Handicap Chase with 11-4 favourite Rock On Barney.

Newcomer Grangee made a fine start to her career when winning the Pink Ribbon Tour 4YO Fillies’ Bumper for Willie and Patrick Mullins.

Wearing the colours of Syndicates Racing, who have enjoyed previous success in this sphere with 2019 Munster National and 2020 Kerry National winner Cabaret Queen, she had early traffic problems but moved up stylishly to challenge coming out of the dip before easing clear to make that winning start.

A couple of Cork trainers enjoyed success on the Wexford card, the first of them being William O’Brien, whose No Memory came late and fast to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle in good style.

It was a second win in just five starts for the six-year-old, ridden to both successes by Ambrose McCurtin.

James Dullea made the breakthrough for the season when Colonel Lesley landed some decent bets recently at Tramore and, with the team hitting stride, he took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper with Cailin Dearg.

The Bandon point-to-point winner is out of a half-sister to smart sort Killusty, and she has the scope to make it as a jumper in coming seasons.

Local trainer Brian Jordan took the opener, the Hook Head Maiden Hurdle, with the JJ Slevin-ridden Gibberwell, who upset odds-on favourite Mr Jackman.

Champagne Gold got off the mark for Henry De Bromhead when winning the Carnsore Point Maiden Hurdle under Dylan Robinson, while recent chase winner Clonguile Way cantered to success in the St Patrick’s Bridge Handicap Hurdle for Gavin Cromwell and Jonathan Moore.

Philip Fenton and Brian Hayes combined to take the Beginners’ Chase with the card’s easiest winner, Atlantic Shore, while the Tom Mullins-trained Scoir Mear, sporting cheekpieces for the first time, ran away with the Slade Handicap Chase under rising star Simon Torrens.