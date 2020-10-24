Weekend tips: Carlisle Bay can make some waves at Leopardstown

A good Flat card in Leopardstown and a National Hunt card in Galway set the tone for a busy bank holiday weekend.

The Tipperary maiden won by Carlisle Bay didn’t look the strongest, but he looked a class apart on that occasion and is bound to take a huge step forward.

Starting off over a mile and one tells its own story, and he duly looked a proper stayer in the making.

Today’s Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes, run over the same trip, is a significant step up in grade but he looks well up to the task. From a good draw, he is sure to be ridden positively and can grind his rivals into submission.

Amma Grace can gain a first win of the season when she contests the listed Trigo Stakes. Dermot Weld’s filly looked a high-class prospect when winning a Leopardstown maiden on her second and final start of her juvenile campaign.

She has run well in all four outings to date this season, and her most recent run, behind Cayenne Pepper, was the best thus far. She meets nothing of that calibre this time and can gain the win her consistency and class deserve.

In Galway, Tiger Voice can make amends for his recent luckless exit by taking the SANSERV Rated Novice Chase.

Henry De Bromhead’s horse was an impressive winner over course and distance on his chasing debut and looked likely to follow up at Punchestown until tipping up at the second-last.

This is a better race, but he is thoroughly unexposed over fences and can get back on track today.

Run For Oscar ought to be extremely hard to beat in the Corrib Oil Maiden Hurdle.

A winner of a bumper and a race on the flat, he made his hurdling debut at Listowel and posted a superb effort to run the experienced You Raised Me Up to less than three lengths.

He warmed to his task that day and should be much better for the experience. This is a decent race, but he can pass the test with flying colours.

Tomorrow’s fare looks more difficult, but Cosa Ban should be able to carry top weight to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle, which is the second race at Wexford.

Philip Dempsey’s mare was a promising sort last year, deservedly winning a maiden hurdle at Clonmel having fallen when still in contention in a similar race at Gowran on her previous outing.

She made her seasonal debut a fortnight ago at Limerick and ran respectably without ever threatening to have a say in the outcome. She is entitled to come on plenty for that run, remains open to improvement, and a mark of 115 is well within her capabilities.

In Galway, Carrigeen Lotus can make a winning debut over hurdles in the Last Chance To WinABMW.ie Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, but the second race, the beginners’ chase, is arguably the most interesting race on the card.

Some of these could turn into high-class novices this season, not least Diol Ker, who was deeply impressive on his only start of last season, beating subsequent Albert Bartlett winner Monkfish quite readily. Clearly, he hasn’t been the easiest to train but is a real talent and is preferred to Pencilfulloflead and Speak Easy.

LEOPARDSTOWN

1:20 Eylara

1:55 Horoscope

2:29 No Stopping Her

3:04 Reverberation

3:39 Carlisle Bay (nap)

4:14 Amma Grace (nb)

4:49 Yafordadoe

Next best

1:20 Glinting

1:55 Sword Zorro

2:29 Amber Kite

3:04 Day Dreamin’

3:39 Wujood

4:14 Yaxeni

4:49 Sharp Focus

GALWAY

1:40 Sideshift

2:12 Defan

2:47 Tiger Voice

3:22 Run For Oscar

3:57 Westerner Point

4:32 Feyan

5:07 Blazing Khal

Next best

1:40 French Asset

2:12 Gevrey

2:47 The Big Galloper

3:22 Julies Stowaway

3:57 Impatient Partner

4:32 Moyode Lady

5:07 Part Time Farmer

WEXFORD (Sunday)

1:00 Mr Jackman

1:35 Cosa Ban (nap)

2:10 Champagne Gold

2:45 Caddy Shack (nb)

3:20 Castlegrange

3:55 Smithscorner

4:30 Nudie

Next best

1:00 Crackaway

1:35 Owenacurra Lass

2:10 Place Des Vosges

2:45 Clonguile Way

3:20 Golden Nomad

3:55 Scoir Mear

4:30 Mi Lighthouse

GALWAY (Sunday)

12:40 Carrigeen Lotus

1:15 Diol Ker

1:50 Discordantly

2:25 Ask Mary

3:00 Grand Roi

3:35 Coqolino

4:10 Bold Emperor

4:45 Grangee

Next best

12:40 Tucanae

1:15 Pencilfulloflead

1:50 Beyond The Law

2:25 Hake Colburn

3:00 Beacon Edge

3:35 Lieutenant Command

4:10 Uisce Solas

4:45 Petite Dame