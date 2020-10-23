Sligo & Dundalk Tips: Anjalawi can get off the mark despite top weight

Two ordinary meetings today, with the National Hunt fare in Sligo and the Flat action on the all-weather in Dundalk.

At Dundalk, despite having to shoulder top weight Anjalawi can get off the mark in the Bodhran Bar, Thank You To The Health Workers Nursery.

Ger Lyons’ runner was an eye-catcher on debut, when a fast-finishing third to Monaasib and Magnanimous, both of whom had previous experience, but she found the conditions too testing when beaten favourite behind Street Kid on her next start.

She then made her all-weather debut in late September and found only Zaffy’s Pride too good. That form received a boost when the winner followed up in a listed race here, beating Magnanimous, and then finished runner-up to Poetic Flare in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes.

The drop back to five furlongs will be no problem to the selection and she can give Colin Keane another winner in his push for a second jockeys’ championship.

In Sligo, Crassus can make amends for his recent departure by taking the CountySligoRaces.com 3YO Maiden Hurdle. Runner-up to Duffle Coat on his jumps debut, he was pitched in against two highly regarded sorts on his next start and was still very much in contention until falling at the second-last in the race won by Zanahiyr.

In today’s race there is no horse as obviously talented as that winner and, barring accidents, Noel Meade’s horse should make the most of the opportunity.

Made In Pimlico has had three runs over hurdles and a repeat of the latest, when he was runner-up to Duffle Coat, should be enough to put him in the frame once more. Money for hurdling newcomer Glorious Zoff, stablemate of Zanahiyr, would be of note.

The drop in trip to two miles one and a half furlongs for the Cleveragh Hurdle may not be ideal for Farceur Du Large but he was impressive last time out at Downpatrick and can follow up for the in-form team of Noel Meade and Sean Flanagan.

SLIGO

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Crassus (nb)

2:33 Farceur Du Large

3:08 Wadiyatink Now

3:43 Beth Horan

4:18 Ruler Of Dubai

4:53 Captain Mc

5:23 Top Bandit

Next Best

2:00 Made In Pimlico

2:33 Call Me Lyreen

3:08 Paula’s Prayer

3:43 More Info

4:18 Mossy White

4:53 Face The Odds

5:23 Bohemian Birch

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:40 Lilandra

5:10 Never Back Down

5:45 Anjalawi (nap)

6:15 Always Waitin

6:45 Tick The Boxes

7:15 Vermillion Cliffs

7:45 Mente Hermosa

8:15 Indignation

Next Best

4:40 Crystal Dawn

5:10 Eglish

5:45 I Am Magnetic

6:15 Zozimus

6:45 Jered Maddox

7:15 Bluebeards Castle

7:45 Pin Your Hopes

8:15 Galileo Dance