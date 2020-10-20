Unexcepted shines on chasing bow at Tipperary

The Willie Mullins-trained Unexcepted, a half-brother to Grade One-winning novice chaser Great Field, made a deeply impressive start to his chasing career when taking the Cashel Beginners’ Chase at Tipperary.

Sent off in front along with odds-on favourite Captain Guinness, he threw in some prodigious leaps along the way and was in front when the market leader made a very bad mistake at the fifth fence.

He went backwards quite quickly, jumped just one more fence, and was pulled up straight away.

That left Unexcepted in a commanding lead and one he never looked like relinquishing.

He continued to jump well and raced to an easy success, which impressed winning rider Mark Walsh: “He jumped brilliant. He was outjumping Rachael (on Captain Guinness) and I was taking him back over the first four fences. When he jumped the second-last first time, I said ‘this lad’s winging’ so I just let him go.

“He’s very quick over his fences, he makes lengths at them, so you’d have to be delighted with that. He’s a half-brother to Great Field, so hopefully he’ll go the same way and win some of those good races.”

Runner-up Entoucas ran a fine race in defeat and will have no trouble making his mark in this sphere.

Sweet Sting was quite a short price for the Tipperary Handicap Hurdle but there were no anxious moments for connections or supporters as the mare, a recent winner over course and distance, eased forward in the final circuit, led going to the last and motored clear to win for Brian Hayes and Michael Bowe.

“You can’t beat breeding,” said Bowe, of the daughter of two-time Grade Two winner Sweet Kiln. “She is not exactly an oil pointing, but people forget it is what is in the heart and in the head that counts.

“She is a serious mare on that ground and jumps like a buck on it and has a lot of reserves. She is improving and hopefully will keep improving. She could yet turn out to be as good as her mother.”

The first fillies’ only 3YO Maiden Hurdle was a memorable one for amateur rider Jack Foley, of Callan, Co Kilkenny, who rode his first winner aboard the Tom Mullins-trained Rock Chica.

IN THE CLEAR: Amateur jockey Jack Foley rode his first track winner, steering Rock Chica to victory. Picture: Healy Racing

In soft-to-heavy ground and blustery conditions, it was tough going for the young jumpers but Rock Chica travelled well under a confident ride by Foley and eased away from her rivals to win by a country mile.

Foley said: “I’ve had one winner point-to-pointing — last November for James Doyle — and I did plenty of work with him and am with Tom now and hope to go conditional. I’ve done the course and hope to turn in the next couple of weeks.”

Railway Hurricane coped particularly well with the conditions when winning the Junction Rated Novice Hurdle for Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue.

A point-to-point winner less than a year ago, he won his maiden hurdle on soft ground at Bellewstown to earn a mark of 125.

Robinnia set out to make all this time but was beaten quite early in the straight, where the winner took over. Favourite Visionarian posed a threat late on but the winner found most in the conditions to win for the second time this season.

Cromwell completed a double when Letsbeclearaboutit made a winning debut in the bumper.

Out of a daughter of Refinement, he was bred to be smart in this sphere and won with a considerable amount in hand.

Bythesametoken was well supported for the Ballykisteen Handicap Hurdle and had little trouble rewarding his backers.

Ridden by the impressive Simon Torrens, who claimed 5lbs off Ross O’Sullivan’s six-year-old, he was brought to take over going to the last and kept on well to win quite readily.

Walkers Point took the first division of the Golden Handicap for Luke Dempsey and Sean McParlan, while the father-and-son team of Paul and Jack Gilligan took the second division with Rock On Barney.