Gowran tips: Royal Blend poised to finally get off the mark

On a rather unappealing card in Gowran, Royal Blend can finally get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly was not unsupported on debut but cut little ice in the race itself. She was then fifth behind stablemate Vafortino in a Leopardstown before finishing runner-up to another stablemate, Earth Strike, at the same venue.

She was touched off again next time and, while only fifth of seven on her most recent outing, she was not beaten far behind Sweet Gardenia in a listed race.

This is a significant drop in grade and, while she takes on colts today, she can use her experience to best effect.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Ones Are Wild can chase her home.

Jungle Jungle can take the finale, the Racing Again November 20 Handicap, for Tony Martin and Colin Keane.

A winner off a mark of 54 just four runs ago, he has run well in two of his three outings since, particularly last time out when a close fourth to Autumn Mist.

He was finishing strongly on that occasion and the form received a boost when third-placed Sagittarius Rising won yesterday at Fairyhouse. He can earn a second career success this afternoon. Mk Drama ran well last time and, in conditions that suit, should also be in the mix.

Sandhurst showed enough on debut to suggest he could make a mark this season, and Aidan O’Brien’s colt has a decent opportunity in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race.

Third to Ides Of August and Southern Cape on that only outing to date, he was beaten only two and a quarter lengths, and the first two home are now rated 96 and 95, respectively.

As O’Brien’s inevitably do, he should step forward significantly for that run and can make the most of the weight he receives from the three previous winners in the race.

SELECTIONS

1:45 Aleksey Tolstoy

2:20 Royal Blend (Nap)

2:55 Sandhurst

3:30 In From The Cold

4:05 Pulsating

4:35 Ballinlough Gale

5:05 Jungle Jungle (NB)

NEXT BEST

1:45 Lightning Boltz

2:20 Ones Are Wild

2:55 Cosmic Vega

3:30 Comfort Line

4:05 Giorni Felice

4:35 Actuary

5:05 Mk Drama