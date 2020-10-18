Ecliptical pounces late to land Auction Race Final spoils at Naas

The Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Race Final, worth more than €70,000 to the winner, was the feature race in Naas and Ecliptical came late and fast to land the spoils for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

He had lack of experience and a high draw to overcome but the Bellewstown Maiden winner is clearly very progressive and won this in the style of a horse going places.

The same connections, including winning owner Vincent Gaul, were on the mark with another potentially smart sort by the name of Power Under Me, who took the opener, the Tifrum Irish EBF Maiden.

By Mehmas out of Dundalk Maiden winner Oonagh, the gelding travelled strongly and picked up well to see off favourite Coulthard quite readily.

The listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes went to British raider Parent’s Prayer. Archie Watson’s filly, who was fifth to Champers Elysees last time out, moved strongly and picked up well to go clear under Ben Coen for an impressive success.

The other listed race on the card was the Bluebell Stakes and bumper and hurdle winner Barrington Court recorded a comprehensive win for Shane Foley and Jessica Harrington.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Elizabethan, a nicely bred sister to Group 1 winners U S Navy Flag and Roly Poly, got off the mark at the fourth time of asking when winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden for Seamie Heffernan.

Wood Ranger, trained by Willie McCreery and ridden by Nathan Crosse, made a winning handicap debut in the six-furlong nursery. Joseph O’Brien’s Dance Jupiter got his day in the Naas Racecourse Handicap, winning under Dylan Browne McMonagle, while Poster Child kept going well to take the finale for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning.