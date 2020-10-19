Gowran Park Tips: South Forest looks poised to get off the mark

Mcpherson ran a race full of promise on his debut and can make that experience count in maiden.
South Forest (far side) can take advantage of a good draw at Gowran Park. Picture:Healy Racing 

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 09:00
Tommy Lyons

There is a seven-race card this afternoon in Gowran Park and South Forest can get off the mark in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap.

Having shown a degree of promise in her two previous outings in handicaps, Willie McCreery’s filly stepped up somewhat when runner-up in a handicap at Tipperary last time. Beaten three parts of a length, the form received a nice boost when the winner, Angel Palanas, followed up off an 8lb higher mark.

The selection has been put up 3lbs for that defeat but should continue to progress and, from a good draw and with cheekpieces applied for the first time and her stable in such good form, she will be hard to beat.

Kudbegood has not enjoyed the best of luck in recent outings but seems sure to be involved in the finish, while Breaking News can also reach the frame.

The one-mile Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden looks a decent race but on debut Mcpherson ran a race full of promise and he can make that experience count today. Always in a forward position on that occasion, he was run out of the place in the closing stages, but the form received a huge boost when winner High Definition followed up in the Beresford Stakes.

The selection finished behind one of today’s rivals, Flying Visit, on that occasion but the latter had the benefit of experience and will do well to uphold the form. Roman Empire, with a run under his belt, might be the more fancied of the two Ballydoyle runners, but newcomer King Of The Castle, who is a brother to Epsom Derby winner Serpentine, is worth noting in the betting.

GOWRAN PARK 

Tommy Lyons 

2:05 White Pepper 

2:35 South Forest (nap) 

3:05 Mcpherson (nb) 

3:35 Port Sunlight 

4:05 Rockview Empress 

4:35 La Joya 

5:05 Swift Verdict 

Next Best 

2:05 Flexible Approach 

2:35 Kudbegood 

3:05 King Of The Castle 

3:35 Even Flow

4:05 Slieve Bearnagh 

4:35 Pendant 

5:05 Wolf Prince

