Dundalk report: Urban Beat wins race named after Pat Smullen

At the venue where he rode his first and last winners, the late Pat Smullen was remembered in the name of the feature on tonight’s card at Dundalk track, and that Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes produced a real cracker which went the way of Urban Beat.

My Laureate set out to make all the running and gave everything in defeat but Muker came down the far side to mount a late effort, while simultaneously the ultra-consistent Urban Beat came down the near side to do likewise.

In those final few yards it was still all to play for and could have gone any one of three ways but, after a season in which he had finished runner-up four times in eight outings, it would have been hard for connections to swallow had Urban Beat been denied again. Fortunately for them, Ben Coen got enough out of his mount to land the prize for Johnny Murtagh and Fitzwilliam Racing.

Colin Keane had a busy but rewarding day as he rode Day Dreamin’ to victory at Leopardstown before adding two more in Dundalk.

Riding Ela Katrina for his boss, Ger Lyons, he took the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap in good style and followed up later on the card when getting the Gavin Cromwell-trained Crystal Dawn on top late in the second division of the Hollywood Bets Handicap.

Title rival Shane Foley didn’t let Keane have it all his own way, as he rode a double on the all-weather. He brought the Jessica Harrington-trained Baron Wild from near last to first in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Nursery, before making all the running aboard the Damien English-trained Shawaf in the Dundalkstadium.com Maiden.

Having been placed in each of her three previous outings on the all-weather, the John Murphy-trained Acquiescent added to her turf success with a game victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Handicap. Heavily backed favourite Sindhia threw down a strong challenge but the winner found plenty to win under Joe Doyle.

At Leopardstown, Seamie Heffernan won all three maidens, starting with Willow in the juvenile fillies’ maiden. Aidan O’Brien’s runner quickened clear in the straight to win at the third time of asking.

O’Brien also took the juvenile colts and geldings maiden with high-class prospect Bolshoi Ballet. While he was allowed to dictate at a modest pace, thus putting him at a distinct advantage, the manner in which he quickened away was quite striking, and he could take high rank next year.

Heffernan completed his 43-1 treble with an all-the-way win aboard the Ger Keane-trained Miss Molly T in the older fillies’ maiden.