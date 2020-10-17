Weekend Irish tips: Dark Voyager can make perfect start to life over fences

Unusual to have Ballinrobe on a Saturday, but these are unusual times, and there is an intriguing race to start the day as Dark Voyager and Zanahiyr, who were of similar ability on the Flat, clash on their respective debuts over jumps.

Both strong stayers on the level, they will have no issue with the two-and-a-quarter-mile trip and separating them is not that easy.

However, Dark Voyager, who wears the colours of Gold Cup-winning owner Mrs Joe Donnelly for the first time, was particularly progressive this summer and the half-brother to Grade One-winning hurdler A Wave Of The Sea can continue the fine start to the season for Willie Mullins.

Zanahiyr has not run since joining Gordon Elliott and is entitled to need this run. He looks a nice recruit to this game and, if not today, he will be winning soon.

If not successful in the first race, Elliott should take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle with Sheer Liss.

Formerly with Paul Cashman, she switched to her current trainer after winning a bumper at Down Royal and, on her first start for Elliott, finished runner-up in a listed bumper.

She should be much better over hurdles and can pass this test.

Darrens Hope probably needed the run when runner-up at Listowel and the 120-rated hurdler sets a decent standard.

At Leopardstown, Benaud can take the opener, the Leopardstown Nursery, for Joseph O’Brien.

Gambled on in a similar race this day last week, he missed the kick from his wide draw and left himself with no chance. He was noted making significant late progress and, with a better exit this time, can recoup the losses.

In Cork tomorrow, the Coopsuperstores.ie Handicap Chase looks particularly competitive on paper, but Dakota Moirette can make the most of bottom weight to land the spoils for Gordon Elliott, Gavin Brouder and Gigginstown House Stud — connections who took last weekend’s Munster National.

The chase may be the feature but perhaps the most interesting race on the card is the bumper, in which Costalotmore makes his return to the track following that remarkable display at Listowel.

Whatsyourstatus can make a successful return to hurdling in the three-mile handicap. Gearóid O’Loughlin’s runner has posted three fine runs over fences since his seasonal debut, which was a disappointing over timber.

However, his chase form has worked out really well, suggesting he has improved recently, and he can exploit his mark of 102 today.

Ballyadam Destiny can chase him home.

He amassed a lead of almost a furlong that day and won as he liked, but he surely won’t be given as much leeway this time. Whether that race was all but given to him or he was just in a different league to his rivals will become clearer today, helped by the fact runner-up Mahlers Dollar renews rivalry. The latter is 7lbs better off but that should not be enough to reverse the form.

In Naas tomorrow, Poster Child can take the finale, the Naas Handicap. Jim Bolger’s horse ran into a handicap good thing earlier this week in Cork but ran as well as could be expected in the circumstances. He returns quite quickly and runs off a 3lb higher mark but if none the worse for that effort he ought to go one place better.

BALLINROBE (Today)

SELECTIONS

1:05 Dark Voyager (Nap)

1:35 Sheer Liss

2:05 Grimm Star

2:40 The Sliding Rock

3:15 Brex Drago

3:50 Hake Colburn

4:25 Weihnachts

NEXT BEST

1:05 Zanahiyr

1:35 Darrens Hope

2:05 King Alex

2:40 Arthur’s Baby

3:15 Baily Thunder

3:50 Le Hachette

4:25 Nearly Nama’d

LEOPARDSTOWN (Today)

SELECTIONS

1:50 Benaud (NB)

2:25 Real Force

3:00 Ontario

3:35 Lobo Rojo

4:10 Loved Out

4:45 Red Kelly

5:15 The Mouse Doctor

NEXT BEST

1:50 Hector De Maris

2:25 Laughifuwant

3:00 Zaffy’s Pride

3:35 Aiseirigh

4:10 Jeff Kidder

4:45 Kipling

5:15 Future Proof

CORK (Tomorrow)

SELECTIONS

1:35 Breakeven

2:07 Streets Of Doyen

2:42 Whatsyourstatus (NB)

3:17 Halsafari

3:52 Lightsider

4:27 Coko Beach

5:00 Dakota Moirette

5:30 Costalotmore

NEXT BEST

1:35 Knockmoylan

2:07 Coolbane Boy

2:42 Ballyadam Destiny

3:17 Smithscorner

3:52 Storm Flight

4:27 Foxy Jacks

5:00 Articulum

5:30 Mahlers Dollar

NAAS (Tomorrow)

SELECTIONS

1:25 Coulthard

1:55 Golden Lyric

2:30 Wood Ranger

3:05 Snapraeterea

3:40 Etneya

4:15 Barrington Court

4:50 Blackpoint

5:20 Poster Child (Nap)

NEXT BEST

1:25 Yulong De Legend

1:55 Cambdeboo

2:30 Helvic Princess

3:05 Belle Image

3:40 Soul Search

4:15 Mighty Blue

4:50 Dance Jupiter

5:20 Scholastic